AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs set to increase Germany's AI capacity by 50 percent

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Deutsche Telekom and Nvidia are joining forces to build the "Industrial AI Cloud" in Munich, set to become one of the largest AI computing hubs in Europe. The center will feature more than 1,000 NVIDIA DGX B200 systems and RTX PRO servers, with up to 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. According to Telekom, this will increase Germany's AI computing power by 50 percent. For comparison's sake, Sam Altman recently said that OpenAI will have "well over one million GPUs" online by the end of 2025. That's just OpenAI.

"Germany's strength in engineering and industry is legendary and will now be further enhanced by AI."

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

The new initiative aims to give European companies the ability to build AI solutions using local data. Early partners are SAP, Polarise, and Agile Robots. The platform is intended to support applications such as factory simulation, robot training, and running large language models on site. The project, valued at over one billion euros, is privately funded and separate from the EU’s AI gigafactory funding program.

Sources
Telekom
