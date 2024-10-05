80% of software developers will require AI training by 2027, Gartner study finds

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

A new Gartner study finds that 80% of software developers will require additional training in generative AI by 2027. The study predicts that companies will increasingly need specialized AI engineers to build AI-powered applications in the coming years.

Gartner analysts predict that generative AI will reshape software development in three distinct phases. In the short term, they expect modest productivity gains, especially for experienced developers.

In the medium term, more automation will be achieved through AI agents, with developers focusing on directing these agents. Long-term, there will be a growing demand for AI engineers who can keep up with rapid market changes.

"The AI engineer possesses a unique combination of skills in software engineering, data science and AI/machine learning (ML), skills that are sought after," said Philip Walsh, Sr Principal Analyst at Gartner.

A Gartner survey of 300 organizations in the U.S. and U.K. found that 56% of software development leaders view AI/ML engineers as the most in-demand role in 2024. In addition, applying AI/ML to applications was ranked as the largest skills gap.

Closing the AI skills gap

To address this growing skills gap, Gartner recommends that companies invest in AI development platforms and upskilling data engineering and platform engineering teams. Companies should also adopt tools and processes for continuous integration and development of AI systems.

Despite the growing role of AI, Gartner emphasizes that human expertise and creativity remain essential for delivering complex, innovative software solutions. The firm believes that while AI will play an increasingly important role, it will not replace the need for skilled human developers in the foreseeable future.

