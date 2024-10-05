AI and society
Matthias Bastian

80% of software developers will require AI training by 2027, Gartner study finds

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
80% of software developers will require AI training by 2027, Gartner study finds
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A new Gartner study finds that 80% of software developers will require additional training in generative AI by 2027. The study predicts that companies will increasingly need specialized AI engineers to build AI-powered applications in the coming years.

Ad

Gartner analysts predict that generative AI will reshape software development in three distinct phases. In the short term, they expect modest productivity gains, especially for experienced developers.

In the medium term, more automation will be achieved through AI agents, with developers focusing on directing these agents. Long-term, there will be a growing demand for AI engineers who can keep up with rapid market changes.

"The AI engineer possesses a unique combination of skills in software engineering, data science and AI/machine learning (ML), skills that are sought after," said Philip Walsh, Sr Principal Analyst at Gartner.

Ad
Ad

A Gartner survey of 300 organizations in the U.S. and U.K. found that 56% of software development leaders view AI/ML engineers as the most in-demand role in 2024. In addition, applying AI/ML to applications was ranked as the largest skills gap.

Closing the AI skills gap

To address this growing skills gap, Gartner recommends that companies invest in AI development platforms and upskilling data engineering and platform engineering teams. Companies should also adopt tools and processes for continuous integration and development of AI systems.

Despite the growing role of AI, Gartner emphasizes that human expertise and creativity remain essential for delivering complex, innovative software solutions. The firm believes that while AI will play an increasingly important role, it will not replace the need for skilled human developers in the foreseeable future.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • According to Gartner, by 2027, approximately 80 percent of software developers will need to be trained in generative AI to keep pace with its impact on software development.
  • Gartner expects the role of software developers to change in three phases: moderate productivity gains in the short term, more automation through AI agents in the medium term, and an increasing need for AI engineers with skills in software development, data science, and AI/machine learning in the long term.
  • According to Gartner, to close the skills gap, organizations must invest in AI development platforms and train their teams in data and platform technology, although human expertise and creativity will remain essential.
Sources
Gartner
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Renowned mathematician Terence Tao envisions AI-powered "industrial-scale mathematics"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Is the Calf Visinse the long-awaited VR180 camera for the masses? A devilishly good VR shooter has landed on Meta Quest and we're giving away free keys XR weekly round-up: Microsoft kills XR, WMR PC VR glasses become useless & Meta and Luckey make peace again MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Mozilla wants to build an AI ecosystem that serves the public good, not just profits

AI and society

Scammers use 15-second clip to create AI voice clone, nearly dupe lawyer's father out of $30,000

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

80% of software developers will require AI training by 2027, Gartner study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

GPT-o1-mini helps math professor with complex proof, but it's complicated

AI in practice

OpenAI's new Realtime API lets developers add realistic conversations to their apps

AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies rumors of giant equity stake as company considers restructuring

Google News