Abu Dhabi's TII claims its Falcon H1R 7B reasoning model matches rivals seven times its size

Matthias Bastian
Jan 5, 2026

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) from Abu Dhabi has released Falcon H1R 7B, a compact reasoning language model with 7 billion parameters. TII says the model matches the performance of competitors two to seven times larger across various benchmarks, though as always, benchmark scores only loosely correlate with real-world performance, especially for smaller models. Falcon H1R 7B uses a hybrid Transformer-Mamba architecture, which lets it process data faster than comparable models.

Falcon H1R 7B scores 49.5 percent across four benchmarks, outperforming larger models like Qwen3 32B (46.2 percent) and Nemotron H 47B Reasoning (43.5 percent). | Image: Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

The model is available as a complete checkpoint and quantized version on Hugging Face, along with a demo. TII released it under the Falcon LLM license, which allows free use, reproduction, modification, distribution, and commercial use. Users must follow the Acceptable Use Policy, which TII can update at any time.

Source: Website | Github Blog