Jonathan Kemper

Falcon 3 series sets new benchmarks for open-source LLMs on a single GPU

TII
Falcon 3 series sets new benchmarks for open-source LLMs on a single GPU
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
summary Summary

Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute (TII) has released Falcon 3, its latest generation of open source AI models. According to TII, the new models set performance records specifically for AI systems that can run on consumer hardware.

The new Falcon 3 series was trained on 14 trillion tokens - more than double the 5.5 trillion tokens used to train its predecessor, Falcon 2. TII says the expanded training data helped Falcon 3 achieve leading performance across multiple benchmarks, particularly among models designed to run on a single GPU.

In key benchmarks, Falcon 3 beats similarly sized competitor models from Mistral, Alibaba, Meta, and Google. At launch, the model claimed the top spot in Hugging Face's third-party language model rankings, outperforming other open-source models including Meta's Llama-3.1-8B, Qwen2.5-7B, Mistral's NeMo-12B, and Google's Gemma2-9B.

Comparison table of different AI language models: Base vs. Instruct variants with performance metrics (MUSR, BBH, MMLU_PRO, If_eval, GPQA, MATH).
Falcon 3 outperforms similarly sized competitors from Mistral, Alibaba, Meta, and Google in relevant benchmarks. | Image: Technology Innovation Institute

Different models for different needs

The series consists of four different model sizes: Falcon-3-1B, -3B, -7B and -10B. Each model is available in a base version for general tasks and an Instruct version for conversational applications.

While TII offers specialized editions for English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, all models can handle most common languages.

The institute designed the models for easy integration, making them compatible with standard APIs and libraries. For specialized hardware setups, TII also provides resource-efficient, quantized versions.

Multimodal capabilities coming in 2025

Early in 2025, TII plans to expand the Falcon 3 Series with models focused on multimodal capabilities, including image, video, and voice processing. For now, all current models are available for download on Hugging Face, with full benchmark details available on TII's official website.

The institute has also released a free chatbot where users, developers, and researchers can try out the different models and provide feedback. In terms of design, TII was clearly inspired by ChatGPT, implementing similar features such as project folders and artifacts.

AI chatbot with code editor shows HTML structure for sticky header with associated CSS and JavaScript references and implementation notes.
Falcon Chat is very similar to the ChatGPT interface and has similar features built in. | Image: Screenshot by THE DECODER

The models are licensed under the TII Falcon License, an open-source license based on Apache 2.0 with guidelines to promote responsible AI use.

Google's Mixture-of-Depths uses computing power more efficiently by prioritizing key tokens

Like Microsoft's recent Phi-4, which relies on high-quality training data supplemented by synthetic data, Falcon 3 shows that smaller models can deliver great performance, at least in benchmarks.

  • The Technology Innovation Institute in Abu Dhabi has unveiled the third generation of its Falcon open-source language models, which are designed to run on consumer hardware.
  • Trained with 14 trillion tokens, the Falcon 3 models outperform similarly sized competitor models from Mistral, Alibaba, Meta, and Google in benchmarks. They are available in four sizes and different versions for English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.
  • TII has also launched a free chatbot for users to test the models, with plans to introduce multimodal capabilities in early 2025.
Technology Innovation Institute
