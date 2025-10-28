Adobe brings AI assistants and partner models to Creative Cloud

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

At Adobe MAX 2025, Adobe introduced chat-based AI assistants across Photoshop, Express, and Firefly, and expanded support for third-party AI models from partners like Google, OpenAI, and Runway.

Adobe is rolling out conversational AI agents in its core apps. The new AI assistant in Photoshop lets users chat with an agent, delegate creative tasks, and get step-by-step help. Similar assistants are in the works for Express and Firefly, and Project Moonlight, now in preview, will connect Adobe apps with users’ social channels for easier content management.

Adobe now gives users direct access to a wide range of external AI models inside Photoshop and Firefly. Options include Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Black Forest Labs FLUX.1 Context and Flux 1.1, OpenAI, Runway, Luma AI, Moonvalley, Pika, Ideogram, Topaz Labs for upscaling, and ElevenLabs Multilingual v2 for voiceovers.

All models are available through a unified interface and pricing plan. Until December 1, Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly subscribers can generate unlimited images with any model.

Adobe plans to add even more third-party models for animation, 3D asset creation, and audio design in the coming months. Users will be able to compare outputs, set project-specific preferences, and access detailed usage metrics.

Firefly Image Model 5 and advanced editing tools

The new Firefly Image Model 5 generates images at native 4-megapixel resolution without upscaling, delivering detailed, photorealistic results. "Prompt to Edit" lets users describe changes in natural language, and layered editing enables context-aware composition. Firefly Image Model 5 is available now as a public beta.

Firefly also adds "Generate Soundtrack" and "Text to Speech" (both public betas) for creating licensed instrumental tracks and AI voiceovers. The Firefly Video Editor (private beta) brings web-based, multitrack timeline editing with style presets like claymation, anime, and 2D. For batch projects, Firefly Creative Production (private beta) allows users to edit thousands of images at once, replacing backgrounds, adjusting color, and cropping.

New AI features in Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom

Adobe is introducing several new AI-powered tools across its flagship apps. In Photoshop, users now have access to "Generative Fill" powered by partner models, "Generative Upscale" for 4K upscaling, and "Harmonize," which automatically matches light, color, and tone between objects and backgrounds for seamless compositing. These features are available now.

In Premiere Pro, the new "AI Object Mask" (beta) can automatically identify and isolate people and objects within video frames, eliminating the need for manual rotoscoping. New masking tools like "Fast Vector Mask" make tracking faster and more accurate during editing.

For Lightroom, the new "Assisted Culling" feature (beta) speeds up the process of finding the best images in large photo collections.

Availability: Public and private betas

Firefly Image Model 5, "Generate Soundtrack," "Text to Speech," and Photoshop's "Generative Fill" (with partner models), "Generative Upscale," and "Harmonize" are available now as public betas or released features.

Firefly Video Editor, Firefly Custom Models, and Firefly Creative Production are in private beta and will roll out next month. The Photoshop AI Assistant is available via private beta waitlist. Project Moonlight is expected in the coming months.

"Firefly Custom Models" (private beta) lets users train their own AI models by uploading reference images to generate assets in their own style. With Firefly Foundry, companies can work directly with Adobe to create custom models trained on their IP, supporting images, video, audio, vector graphics, and 3D content.

For enterprise customers, Adobe is expanding GenStudio, its end-to-end content supply chain platform, with new integrations for Amazon Ads, Innovid, Google Marketing Platform, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Adobe and YouTube have also announced a partnership to bring Adobe’s video editing tools to mobile YouTube creators. The new "Create for YouTube" section in the free Premiere app adds exclusive effects, transitions, stickers, and templates. Users can access editing directly from YouTube and share videos to YouTube Shorts. The integration launches soon.