AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Adobe brings Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express directly to ChatGPT

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Adobe has integrated Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express directly into ChatGPT's interface. Users can now edit images and documents for free using text commands. The Photoshop integration lets people customize photos with simple descriptions; changing backgrounds or adding effects, for example. Adobe Express handles design tasks like creating invitations from templates, while Acrobat makes it possible to edit PDFs like resumes right in the chat.

Ad

To set it up, go to "Apps & Connectors" in ChatGPT's settings, select the Adobe app you want, and click "Connect." Then tap the plus sign in the chat, find the app under "More," and type your command. Alternatively, type "/AdobePhotoshop," "/AdobeExpress," or "/AdobeAcrobat" followed by what you want to do.

Adobe says commands work best when they're clear and specific, with complex tasks broken into individual steps. After each edit, sliders let users adjust the results.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Adobe
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

LongCat-Image proves 6B parameters can beat bigger models with better data hygiene

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI drops equity waiting period to encourage risk-taking

AI in practice

Google's new live translation beta uses Gemini to preserve tone and rhythm

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Adobe brings Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express directly to ChatGPT

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

More AI agents isn't always better, new Google and MIT study finds

AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

Google News