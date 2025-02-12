AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

Adobe's Firefly AI video generator is now in public beta, turning text and images into short clips

Adobe
Adobe's latest addition to Creative Cloud lets users turn text and images into short videos, bringing AI video generation directly into familiar creative tools.

After limited testing last year, Adobe has opened its Firefly Video generator to public beta. The tool creates 5-second video clips in 1080p resolution at 24 FPS from text prompts, images, or both.

Users can fine-tune their results through a web interface that offers control over style, camera angle, movement, and framing. Adobe says it's developing both a faster "Ideation" model with lower resolution and a 4K version, both planned for release soon.

Prompt: aerial footage of a majestic snow-capped mountain reflected in a calm lake. | Video: Adobe

Prompt: cloudy mist on a green screen background only, camera is steady and there are no objects in the video other than the mist | Video: Adobe

Prompt: a flickering flame on a black background only, camera is steady and there are no objects in the video other than the flame | Video: Adobe

Making AI part of the creative workflow

Adobe has built the video generator right into Creative Cloud, making it easy for users to add AI-generated clips to their existing projects. To address legal concerns around AI-generated content, Adobe says it trained its video model only on licensed material and does not use customer data in training.

User interface of Adobe Firefly with video generator beta, showing settings for camera movements and a dramatic landscape background.
The beta version of the Adobe Firefly video generator offers a wide range of control options: From basic settings such as aspect ratio (16:9) and frame rate (24 FPS) to eight different camera movements such as zoom, pan, and tilt. | Image: Screenshot from THE DECODER

Two new subscription options give users access to Firefly's premium features: Firefly Standard costs $9.99 per month and includes 20 five-second videos, six minutes of audio translation, and unlimited access to image and vector tools. For $29.99 monthly, Firefly Pro users get 70 videos and 23 minutes of translation.

The AI translation feature can convert videos into more than 20 languages while matching lip movements to the new audio. | Video: Adobe

While Adobe hopes to leverage its Creative Cloud ecosystem to stand out, competition in AI video generation is heating up. OpenAI's Sora, Runway Gen-3 Alpha, and Google Veo 2 are all working at similar levels, along with Chinese companies Kling, Vidu, and MiniMax. Adobe isn't entirely new to the field, having previously worked with Runway to add video generation capabilities to Premiere Pro.

Summary
  • Adobe has introduced a public beta version of its AI-powered video creation tool called "Generate Video" (Firefly Video), which can produce video clips up to five seconds long in 1080p resolution at 24 frames per second using text and image prompts.
  • The web-based interface allows users to customize various aspects of the generated videos, such as style, camera angle, movement, and distance from the subject.
  • Generate Video is part of the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, with two new subscription plans offering access to premium features: Firefly Standard at $9.99 per month, providing credits for 20 videos, and Firefly Pro at $29.99 per month, offering credits for 70 videos. Both plans also include an AI-powered translation feature supporting more than 20 languages.
