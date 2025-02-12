Adobe's Firefly AI video generator is now in public beta, turning text and images into short clips

Adobe's latest addition to Creative Cloud lets users turn text and images into short videos, bringing AI video generation directly into familiar creative tools.
After limited testing last year, Adobe has opened its Firefly Video generator to public beta. The tool creates 5-second video clips in 1080p resolution at 24 FPS from text prompts, images, or both.
Users can fine-tune their results through a web interface that offers control over style, camera angle, movement, and framing. Adobe says it's developing both a faster "Ideation" model with lower resolution and a 4K version, both planned for release soon.
Making AI part of the creative workflow
Adobe has built the video generator right into Creative Cloud, making it easy for users to add AI-generated clips to their existing projects. To address legal concerns around AI-generated content, Adobe says it trained its video model only on licensed material and does not use customer data in training.
Two new subscription options give users access to Firefly's premium features: Firefly Standard costs $9.99 per month and includes 20 five-second videos, six minutes of audio translation, and unlimited access to image and vector tools. For $29.99 monthly, Firefly Pro users get 70 videos and 23 minutes of translation.
While Adobe hopes to leverage its Creative Cloud ecosystem to stand out, competition in AI video generation is heating up. OpenAI's Sora, Runway Gen-3 Alpha, and Google Veo 2 are all working at similar levels, along with Chinese companies Kling, Vidu, and MiniMax. Adobe isn't entirely new to the field, having previously worked with Runway to add video generation capabilities to Premiere Pro.