Agile Robots and Google Deepmind team up to bring AI-powered robots to factories
Munich-based Agile Robots and Google Deepmind have announced a strategic research partnership. The goal is to integrate Google Deepmind's Gemini Robotics AI models into Agile Robots' hardware, creating adaptable, intelligent robots built primarily for industrial settings where there's an "acute and growing need for adaptable, reliable automation."
Carolina Parada, Head of Robotics at Google Deepmind, called the collaboration an "important step in bringing the impact of AI to the real world." The plan is to use data from real-world operations to continuously improve the AI models, which in turn makes the robots more capable over time.
Agile Robots was founded in Munich in 2018 and now employs more than 2,500 people. The company says it has already deployed over 20,000 robotics solutions worldwide. Google Deepmind recently unveiled two new AI models—Gemini Robotics 1.5 and Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5—designed to let robots independently plan, understand, and execute complex tasks in the physical world.
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