Google's new AI video app Vids helps users create multimedia presentations faster

Google
Google's new AI video app Vids helps users create multimedia presentations faster
Google is rolling out Google Vids, an AI-powered video presentation app, to Workspace Labs. The tool will be integrated into the Workspace Suite, helping users create their first video drafts faster.

With Vids, users can build multimedia presentations using their own data and templates, and get to a first draft quicker with scripts generated by Google's LLM Gemini. The app offers a library of royalty-free content and a recording studio within Workspace.

Image: Google

Users can also generate speaker voices or appropriate music, and Vids allows editing of existing presentation videos, such as removing filler sounds like "uh". You can see a demo in the following video.

The new app is currently being tested with a select group of users in Google Workspace Labs. Google intends to refine the experience in Workspace Labs before making Vids available to select Gemini for Google Workspace plans. More AI-based features will be added to Google Workspace in the future.

Google Vids should not be confused with Veo, Google Deepmind's video generator, which aims to rival OpenAI's Sora in the future. Veo is expected to have an advanced understanding of natural language and visual semantics, capable of generating coherent videos longer than one minute. Veo is currently accessible to select creators in the Google VideoFX tool and will also be incorporated into YouTube Shorts and other products. Demos can be found here.

Summary
  • Google Workspace Labs is testing a new AI-based video presentation creation app called Google Vids. The app is designed to help users get to an initial video design faster by creating multimedia presentations based on their own data and templates.
  • Vids offers a library of royalty-free stock videos and images, a recording studio within Workspace, and the ability to generate voiceovers or appropriate music. In addition, existing presentation videos can be edited to remove stuttering, for example.
  • Google Vids is currently being tested with a select group in Google Workspace Labs. Additional AI-based features will be added to Google Workspace in the future. Vids is not to be confused with Veo, Google Deepmind's video generator, which is said to be able to produce coherent videos of over a minute in length using only text.
Google
Google's new AI video app Vids helps users create multimedia presentations faster

