Google's new AI video app Vids helps users create multimedia presentations faster

Google is rolling out Google Vids, an AI-powered video presentation app, to Workspace Labs. The tool will be integrated into the Workspace Suite, helping users create their first video drafts faster.
With Vids, users can build multimedia presentations using their own data and templates, and get to a first draft quicker with scripts generated by Google's LLM Gemini. The app offers a library of royalty-free content and a recording studio within Workspace.
Users can also generate speaker voices or appropriate music, and Vids allows editing of existing presentation videos, such as removing filler sounds like "uh". You can see a demo in the following video.
The new app is currently being tested with a select group of users in Google Workspace Labs. Google intends to refine the experience in Workspace Labs before making Vids available to select Gemini for Google Workspace plans. More AI-based features will be added to Google Workspace in the future.
