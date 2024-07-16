Google's new AI video app Vids helps users create multimedia presentations faster

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

Google is rolling out Google Vids, an AI-powered video presentation app, to Workspace Labs. The tool will be integrated into the Workspace Suite, helping users create their first video drafts faster.

Ad

With Vids, users can build multimedia presentations using their own data and templates, and get to a first draft quicker with scripts generated by Google's LLM Gemini. The app offers a library of royalty-free content and a recording studio within Workspace.

Share Recommend our article Share

Users can also generate speaker voices or appropriate music, and Vids allows editing of existing presentation videos, such as removing filler sounds like "uh". You can see a demo in the following video.

The new app is currently being tested with a select group of users in Google Workspace Labs. Google intends to refine the experience in Workspace Labs before making Vids available to select Gemini for Google Workspace plans. More AI-based features will be added to Google Workspace in the future.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Google Vids should not be confused with Veo, Google Deepmind's video generator, which aims to rival OpenAI's Sora in the future. Veo is expected to have an advanced understanding of natural language and visual semantics, capable of generating coherent videos longer than one minute. Veo is currently accessible to select creators in the Google VideoFX tool and will also be incorporated into YouTube Shorts and other products. Demos can be found here.

Ad