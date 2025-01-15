AI avatar video platform Synthesia raises $180 million

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Synthesia, a company that helps businesses create AI-generated videos and avatars, just secured $180 million in Series D funding. Since its founding in 2017, the platform has grown to serve more than half of Fortune 100 companies, producing millions of minutes of AI-generated video content each month. The company plans to use its fresh funding to develop new features that combine AI avatars with large language models, along with rolling out a new video player. The company says these upgrades will allow customers to create more interactive and personalized video content.