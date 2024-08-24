AI coding tool Cursor raises $60 million, promises big productivity boost

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

AI code generation startup Cursor has secured $60 million in Series A funding from prominent investors.

The round was led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Thrive Capital, as well as AI pioneer OpenAI. Notable individuals such as Jeff Dean, Noam Brown, and the founders of Stripe, Github, Ramp, Perplexity, and OpenAI also participated.

The platform claims to significantly simplify and accelerate software development by developing state-of-the-art "next-edit-prediction models, multi-billion-file retrieval systems, fast code rewrites through speculative inference."

For example, Cursor automates the search for appropriate programming primitives, reduces mechanical refactoring to single "tabs," and expands short instructions into functional source code.

The startup boasts more than 30,000 customers, including large enterprises, renowned research institutions and startups. As a result, Cursor has quickly established itself alongside Microsoft's AI code platform, Github Copilot.

Cursor's lofty goal is to develop an AI code tool that will eventually write "all the world's software." While this goal may seem a long way off, code generation is increasingly becoming a key application for generative AI alongside text generation.

AI-assisted coding tools gain traction

AI-powered programming assistants have raised nearly $1 billion in funding since early last year, according to the Financial Times. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently stated that Github Copilot's revenue now exceeds GitHub's entire revenue at the time of its acquisition by Microsoft.

Github CEO Thomas Dohmke emphasizes that AI-generated code should not be used without manual checks and balancing mechanisms. Companies tracking internal statistics generally report productivity increases of 20 to 35 percent through AI-supported programming tools, Dohmke says.

At Amazon, the impact appears even greater: CEO Andy Jassy recently claimed that his company saved 4,500 years of development time by using generative AI to fix errors and maintain Java code.

