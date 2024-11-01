AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AI music generator Suno AI adds personas to its music generator

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Suno AI has introduced a new feature called "Personas" that allows users to capture and reuse the vocal style, mood and musical characteristics of the songs they create. The feature works by storing the core elements of a particular song, which users can then apply to create new compositions with a consistent sound. To set up a persona, users select a song and use the "Create" and "Make Persona" options. Users can choose to make their personas public or private. Public personas get their own page on Suno and are available for other users to use in their creations. As with regular song creation, users can specify lyrics and stylistic elements when using personas. The Personas feature is currently in beta testing and is only available to Pro and Premier subscribers. Users can create up to 200 songs using personas at no additional cost, after which new persona-based songs will cost 10 credits each.

