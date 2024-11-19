AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Suno upgrades its AI music generator to version 4 with new features and improved capabilities

Suno
Suno upgrades its AI music generator to version 4 with new features and improved capabilities
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

AI music startup Suno has released version 4 of its music generation model, bringing improvements to audio quality, lyric accuracy, and song structure.

Ad

The v4 update introduces "Remaster," a feature that lets users upgrade tracks made with older versions of Suno to v4 quality. The company has also added "ReMi," an AI-powered lyrics assistant designed to help users with songwriting. v4 is currently available in beta for Pro and Premier subscribers, with no timeline announced for free users.

Sample song generated with Suno v4 | Video: Suno

In addition, Suno has overhauled its cover art creation system, saying it now creates more distinctive designs that better match specific music styles. The company has also updated existing features such as "Covers," which allows users to reinterpret uploaded audio files, and "Personas," which saves style settings for future use.

Ad
Ad

Early user feedback varies

Early user feedback on Suno's Discord channel shows mixed results. While many users report clearer, more accurate lyrics, others point to technical issues. Some users have noticed problems with cymbal artifacts, reverb effects, and insufficient volume on metal and rock tracks.

One user, Mook, noted that the new remastering feature is a "big hit or miss." Other users say that while the audio quality improves with remastering, songs sometimes lose their original character.

The updated Personas feature is also showing some early issues, with users reporting that it tends to repeat lyrics from original songs instead of properly implementing new ones.

The v4 release comes as both Suno and competitor Udio face legal challenges from music companies. The lawsuits allege that these companies trained their AI models on copyrighted music without proper permission.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • AI music startup Suno has released version 4 of its AI music generator as a beta for Pro and Premier users, with improvements to audio quality, lyrics and song structures.
  • New features in the update include a "Remaster" tool for upgrading older songs, the lyrics assistant "ReMi", and more creative cover art designs, as well as updates to the existing "Covers" and "Personas" functions.
  • Initial user reactions to the beta are mixed, with clearer lyrics being praised, but technical issues with cymbals/reverb and weaknesses in the "Remaster" function and revised "Personas" are also reported, indicating that the beta still has some teething problems to address.
Sources
Suno
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AI music generator Suno AI adds personas to its music generator

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Augmented Empire on Quest 3: A beautiful tactical RPG with a mixed reality mode Medieval sandbox game Medieval Dynasty gets co-op mode on Quest We have the first hints of what Quest v72 update might bring MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

AI music startup Suno fights back against lawsuit, says 'learning is not infringing'

AI in practice

Suno AI Raises $125 million as its AI music generator strikes a chord with investors

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Suno upgrades its AI music generator to version 4 with new features and improved capabilities

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

AI in practice

OpenAI's new "Orion" model reportedly shows small gains over GPT-4

Google News