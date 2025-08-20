AI research
AI persuades best by overwhelming people with information instead of using psychological tricks

A new study challenges the idea that AI's persuasive power comes from personalization or psychological tricks. Instead, researchers found that simply overwhelming people with information, even when it isn't all true, is what makes AI convincing.

Teams from the UK and US set out to investigate widespread fears about AI-driven manipulation, including concerns that advanced chatbots could out-argue people with sophisticated tactics. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also warned about AI's "superhuman persuasion."

But the evidence tells a more complicated story. In a large-scale study, nearly 77,000 British participants interacted with 19 different language models across 707 political topics, allowing researchers to systematically test what actually makes AI persuasive.

Logarithmic scatter plot: Persuasion effect (%) versus pre-training FLOPs, chat-tuned (purple) and Frontier post-trained models (green) with trend lines.
As AI models get more pre-training compute, their persuasive abilities increase. Models tuned specifically for chat (purple) show steady gains, while post-trained frontier models (green) see even higher persuasion scores overall. | Image: Hackenburg et al.

Information overload beats psychology

It wasn't advanced psychological tactics that made AI persuasive, but raw information overload. The researchers tested eight different strategies, including "moral reframing," "deep canvassing" (where the AI asks about the user's views before making its case), and storytelling. The clear winner was much simpler: language models that just flooded users with facts and evidence were 27 percent more convincing than basic prompts.

Diagram: Fact prompts increase information density and persuasiveness, with a positive correlation; reward modeling and SFT enhance effects.
The data shows that fact-heavy prompts make language models much more persuasive, and information density closely tracks with persuasion power. Post-training techniques like reward modeling and SFT boost both information output and persuasive impact. | Image: Hackenburg et al.

Each extra factual statement bumped persuasion by an average of 0.3 percentage points. Information density explained 44 percent of the differences in how convincing the models were, and accounted for 75 percent of the effect in top-tier models from major AI companies.

The much-hyped risk of AI "microtargeting" turned out to be overblown. The team tested three different personalization strategies, but all had effects under one percentage point. Training techniques and information-heavy approaches mattered far more.

The truth trade-off

But this focus on information comes at a cost: the most persuasive AIs were also the least accurate. Across more than 91,000 conversations and nearly half a million factual claims, the average accuracy was 77 out of 100, but the most convincing AIs performed much worse.

Multi-part graphics: Model scaling, information prompts, and post-training increase persuasion but reduce accuracy.
Making language models more persuasive comes with a drop in factual accuracy. | Image: Hackenburg et al.

For example, GPT-4o with an information-heavy prompt made accurate statements only 62 percent of the time, compared to 78 percent with other prompts. GPT-4.5 was "surprisingly" less accurate than the older GPT-3.5, with over 30 percent of its statements rated as inaccurate.

The study also found that AI-driven conversations were much more persuasive than static messages. Conversations were 41 to 52 percent more convincing than reading a 200-word message. Even a month later, 36 to 42 percent of the original persuasive boost was still detectable.

AI research

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

Post-training outpaces model size

The idea that bigger models are always more persuasive doesn't hold up, according to the study. Special training techniques after pre-training had a much larger effect than just increasing model size. A tenfold jump in compute only raised persuasion by 1.59 percentage points, while post-training alone delivered much bigger gains. For example, an optimized GPT-4o outperformed a differently trained version of itself by 3.5 percentage points.

Post-training (SFT, RM, SFT+RM) increases persuasion in Llama3.1-8B/405B and RM in GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Grok-3 vs baseline.
Reward modeling and supervised fine-tuning, alone or combined, made Llama-3.1-8B/405B much more persuasive than the untuned baseline, and also boosted the persuasion of GPT-3.5, GPT-4, and Grok-3 over their defaults. | Image: Hackenburg et al.

Reward modeling, which has the AI select the most convincing answers, increased persuasion by 2.32 percentage points on average. With these methods, a small open-source model (Llama-3.1-8B) could be just as convincing as the much larger GPT-4o.

Shifting the balance of power

The findings have major implications for democracy. An optimized AI setup reached 15.9 percentage points of persuasion, 69.1 percent above average. These systems delivered 22.1 factual claims per conversation, but almost 30 percent were inaccurate.

Groups with access to frontier models could get even bigger persuasion advantages from special training methods. At the same time, smaller players can use post-training to create highly persuasive AIs, sidestepping the safety systems of major providers.

The researchers warn that AI's persuasive power will depend less on model size or personalization, and more on training and prompting methods. This systematic trade-off between persuasiveness and truthfulness, they say, could have "malign consequences for public discourse."

