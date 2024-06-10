AI pin startup Humane reportedly in acquisition or licensing talks with HP

Humane, the AI pin startup, is in talks with HP about a possible sale or licensing deal, according to three sources who spoke to the New York Times. This is happening despite harsh criticism following the launch of Humane's AI pin. Imran Chaudhri, a co-founder of Humane, said that within 48 hours of launching the AI pin, more than 1,000 companies from sectors like retail, healthcare, and education showed interest in working with Humane or making software for the device. Humane has also made deals with mobile carriers in South Korea and Japan. Since the AI pin's launch, Humane has made the software better. They have added OpenAI's GPT-4 and made changes so the battery lasts longer and the device responds faster. However, there is a problem with the charger case because a battery supplier gave Humane parts that can catch fire.