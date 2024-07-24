AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

AI-powered medical diagnosis gets a transparency boost with new 'Chain of Diagnosis' method

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
AI-powered medical diagnosis gets a transparency boost with new 'Chain of Diagnosis' method
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
summary Summary

A research team from the Shenzhen Research Institute of Big Data and the Chinese University of Hong Kong has developed an AI system called DiagnosisGPT. The system aims to make AI diagnoses transparent and understandable. It can identify over 9,600 diseases and outperforms other AI models in diagnostic tests.

According to the researchers, DiagnosisGPT can recognize more than 9,600 diseases and make the diagnostic process transparent for doctors and patients. The system is based on the "Chain of Diagnosis" (CoD) method. This breaks down the diagnostic process into individual, transparent steps:

1. Summarize the patient's symptoms
2. Suggest possible diseases
3. Analyze which diseases are most likely
4. Provide probabilities for each candidate
5. Make a diagnosis based on this assessment
6. Ask for additional symptoms

Image: Chen, Gui et al.

This focus on human-like diagnostic decisions sets the system apart from other approaches like Google's MedLM models or Microsoft's Medprompt.

To train DiagnosisGPT, the researchers created a synthetic dataset with over 48,000 synthetic patient cases, based on medical encyclopedias. They used Yi-6B and Yi-34B as base models.

DiagnosisGPT beats Claude 3 Opus in benchmarks

In tests with public diagnostic datasets, DiagnosisGPT performed better than other large language models like GPT-4 or Claude 3 Opus. It achieved an accuracy of up to 76% on two datasets. It also achieved the best results in the new DxBench dataset with 1,148 cases, which the team created using real patient data. The probabilities displayed by DiagnosisGPT also correlate with the accuracy of the diagnosis: If the displayed probability is above 55%, the diagnosis is correct in over 90% of cases.

By adjusting the probability threshold, the trade-off between speed and accuracy can be controlled: The higher the required probability, the more questions the system asks to become more certain - but this takes more time.

The researchers see CoD as a way to make AI-assisted diagnoses more practical through interpretability. Systems like DiagnosisGPT are intended to support doctors, not replace them - the final diagnosis should still be made by a human. At the same time, they point out that DiagnosisGPT is currently intended for research only, as there is a risk of misdiagnosis.

The models are available via GitHub.

