Matthias Bastian

AI startup Exa's new search engine turns web info into structured databases

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
AI startup Exa has created a new search engine that automatically turns web information into structured databases. The company's "Exa Websets" technology uses an AI system with Embedding Space Search to answer specific queries. Users can search for detailed information like "AI startups working on LLM chips" or "PhD developers from major universities who maintain blogs." The system takes several minutes to complete searches since it needs extra computing power to research and verify results. The company says it has found a scaling pattern similar to OpenAI o1 - using more computing resources leads to more thorough search results. Access to the search engine is limited to a waiting list.

Sources
Exa.ai
