AI tutoring helps Nigerian students gain two years of learning in six weeks

AI tutoring helps Nigerian students gain two years of learning in six weeks
A recent pilot project in Nigeria's Edo State shows how AI tutoring can accelerate student learning when combined with teacher guidance. Students who used Microsoft Copilot as a virtual tutor twice weekly made significant gains in both English and digital skills.

The results were particularly striking after just six weeks: Students who participated in the program scored 0.3 standard deviations higher on pen-and-paper tests compared to the control group - equivalent to nearly two years of additional learning. Girls, who initially lagged behind boys, made the biggest improvements, effectively closing the performance gap.

What makes these results notable is that many participants had never used a computer before the program. They had to learn basic computer skills while simultaneously working with the AI system.

Density distribution graph: Comparison of standardized test scores between treatment group (turquoise) and control group (yellow), showing 0.3 standard deviation improvement.
With a mean difference of 0.29 standard deviations, the graph provides evidence for the significant success of the AI tutoring program in Nigeria. | Image: World Bank

The benefits extended beyond the program's focus areas. Students showed improved performance in other subjects during final exams months after the program ended, with those who attended more sessions seeing greater gains. This lasting impact suggests the program helped students develop broader learning skills, not just subject-specific knowledge.

The ripple effect of AI assistance

Wharton professor Ethan Mollick points out some important context. The project was limited in both time and scope, and teacher involvement likely played a crucial role in its success. Research has shown that using AI tutoring without teacher guidance can actually harm learning by creating false confidence.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman views the results as evidence that AI can help democratize education and create new opportunities. "Yes, this is just a single pilot program, but the team's findings get me so excited about what's possible," Suleyman writes.

Questions remain: What are the long-term effects? How will student-AI interactions evolve? Are there potential downsides? The research team notes that expanding such programs requires answering these questions through additional research.

AI tools in education offer both promise and pitfalls. While they can provide personalized support and help struggling students, unequal access to these technologies risks widening existing educational gaps.

The challenge lies in implementation. Many teachers find themselves caught between recognizing AI's potential and working within rigid educational systems that leave little room for innovation. This tension can lead educators to resist rather than integrate AI into their classrooms - a response that could ultimately harm the students these systems are meant to help.

Summary
  • In a six-week pilot project in Nigeria, students used Microsoft Copilot twice a week as a virtual tutor to improve their English language and digital skills, with teachers providing supporting topics and writing tasks.
  • After completing the program, students' test scores improved by almost two years of learning compared to the control group, with girls in particular, who initially performed worse than boys, making great progress and catching up.
  • Despite the positive results, experts emphasize the important role of teachers in success and the need to further investigate the long-term impact and possible negative effects before similar programs can be effectively scaled up.
