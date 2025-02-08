AI tutoring helps Nigerian students gain two years of learning in six weeks

Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.

Content Summary

A recent pilot project in Nigeria's Edo State shows how AI tutoring can accelerate student learning when combined with teacher guidance. Students who used Microsoft Copilot as a virtual tutor twice weekly made significant gains in both English and digital skills.

Ad

The results were particularly striking after just six weeks: Students who participated in the program scored 0.3 standard deviations higher on pen-and-paper tests compared to the control group - equivalent to nearly two years of additional learning. Girls, who initially lagged behind boys, made the biggest improvements, effectively closing the performance gap.

What makes these results notable is that many participants had never used a computer before the program. They had to learn basic computer skills while simultaneously working with the AI system.

Share Recommend our article Share

The benefits extended beyond the program's focus areas. Students showed improved performance in other subjects during final exams months after the program ended, with those who attended more sessions seeing greater gains. This lasting impact suggests the program helped students develop broader learning skills, not just subject-specific knowledge.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

The ripple effect of AI assistance

Wharton professor Ethan Mollick points out some important context. The project was limited in both time and scope, and teacher involvement likely played a crucial role in its success. Research has shown that using AI tutoring without teacher guidance can actually harm learning by creating false confidence.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman views the results as evidence that AI can help democratize education and create new opportunities. "Yes, this is just a single pilot program, but the team's findings get me so excited about what's possible," Suleyman writes.

Questions remain: What are the long-term effects? How will student-AI interactions evolve? Are there potential downsides? The research team notes that expanding such programs requires answering these questions through additional research.

AI tools in education offer both promise and pitfalls. While they can provide personalized support and help struggling students, unequal access to these technologies risks widening existing educational gaps.

The challenge lies in implementation. Many teachers find themselves caught between recognizing AI's potential and working within rigid educational systems that leave little room for innovation. This tension can lead educators to resist rather than integrate AI into their classrooms - a response that could ultimately harm the students these systems are meant to help.

Ad