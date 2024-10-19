AI tools like ChatGPT may worsen learning problems if misused, study finds

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Swedish researchers are investigating the link between the use of AI tools and executive functions in school-aged children. The findings reveal both potential benefits and risks, especially for students who already face learning challenges.

The study focused on the relationship between the use of AI tools for schoolwork and executive functions (EF) – cognitive processes such as planning, inhibition, and flexibility, which are essential for academic success.

To gain a comprehensive understanding, the researchers conducted two separate studies: one with younger students (average age 14, 385 participants) and another with older adolescents (average age 17, 359 participants).

The results show significant differences in the use of AI tools between the age groups. While only 14.8% of younger students used AI chatbots for their homework, the figure for older students was much higher at 52.6%. Interestingly, boys used ChatGPT more frequently, while girls preferred Snapchat MY-AI.

AI as a crutch for struggling students

Students who reported more executive function problems found AI tools more useful for schoolwork, especially for completing assignments. The researchers are wary of this trend. While AI could help students with learning disabilities plan and complete work, it could have a negative impact on cognitive development if used as a substitute for learning.

On the other hand, they warn of possible negative effects on the cognitive development of already disadvantaged young people if the tools are used as a substitute for learning.

In addition, it remains unclear whether students will use AI tools only for support or whether they will rely on them to complete entire tasks independently. The latter would raise ethical concerns and could lead to uncritical acceptance of AI-generated content, the researchers wrote. The study found no significant correlation between the use of AI tools and students' academic performance.

The researchers emphasize the need for guidelines for the use of AI chatbots in schools, and that more research is needed to ensure the safe and effective use of AI in education, considering the implications for fairness and cognitive development.

Stress may increase AI reliance

A related study from Korean universities provides additional context. Researchers surveyed 300 students with ChatGPT experience and found that stress can significantly increase AI use. Low academic self-efficacy leads to more stress, which in turn promotes higher AI expectations and greater dependency. Students cited increased laziness, reduced creativity, spread of misinformation, and reduced critical thinking as common negative consequences of AI use.

