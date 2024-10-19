AI and society
Matthias Bastian

AI tools like ChatGPT may worsen learning problems if misused, study finds

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
AI tools like ChatGPT may worsen learning problems if misused, study finds
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Swedish researchers are investigating the link between the use of AI tools and executive functions in school-aged children. The findings reveal both potential benefits and risks, especially for students who already face learning challenges.

Ad

The study focused on the relationship between the use of AI tools for schoolwork and executive functions (EF) – cognitive processes such as planning, inhibition, and flexibility, which are essential for academic success.

To gain a comprehensive understanding, the researchers conducted two separate studies: one with younger students (average age 14, 385 participants) and another with older adolescents (average age 17, 359 participants).

The results show significant differences in the use of AI tools between the age groups. While only 14.8% of younger students used AI chatbots for their homework, the figure for older students was much higher at 52.6%. Interestingly, boys used ChatGPT more frequently, while girls preferred Snapchat MY-AI.

Ad
Ad

AI as a crutch for struggling students

Students who reported more executive function problems found AI tools more useful for schoolwork, especially for completing assignments. The researchers are wary of this trend. While AI could help students with learning disabilities plan and complete work, it could have a negative impact on cognitive development if used as a substitute for learning.

On the other hand, they warn of possible negative effects on the cognitive development of already disadvantaged young people if the tools are used as a substitute for learning.

In addition, it remains unclear whether students will use AI tools only for support or whether they will rely on them to complete entire tasks independently. The latter would raise ethical concerns and could lead to uncritical acceptance of AI-generated content, the researchers wrote. The study found no significant correlation between the use of AI tools and students' academic performance.

The researchers emphasize the need for guidelines for the use of AI chatbots in schools, and that more research is needed to ensure the safe and effective use of AI in education, considering the implications for fairness and cognitive development.

Stress may increase AI reliance

A related study from Korean universities provides additional context. Researchers surveyed 300 students with ChatGPT experience and found that stress can significantly increase AI use. Low academic self-efficacy leads to more stress, which in turn promotes higher AI expectations and greater dependency. Students cited increased laziness, reduced creativity, spread of misinformation, and reduced critical thinking as common negative consequences of AI use.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI and society

Google pulls 'Dear Sydney' Gemini AI ad after criticism AI could make us lazy and uncreative

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • In two studies, researchers at Lund University examined the use of AI chatbots such as ChatGPT among young people and the link to executive function. Older students (52.6%) used the tools more often than younger students (14.8%).
  • Adolescents with self-reported executive function problems found AI support more helpful for schoolwork, especially for completing homework.
  • The researchers see opportunities, but also risks, for the cognitive development of already disadvantaged students and for academic integrity.
Sources
Paper
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

German education leaders calls for systematic integration of AI in the classroom

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR headset maker Pimax opens innovation lab A VR horror hit for Meta Quest has launched on SteamVR and we're giving away free keys XR weekly round-up: Quest 3S launch, PSVR 2 sales figures & Apple plans new Vision headsets MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI chatbots can speed up writing, but humans still need to add context and empathy

AI research

Harvard study shows LLMs are already deeply rooted in students' daily lives

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI tools like ChatGPT may worsen learning problems if misused, study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

AI in practice

Tesla unveils Cybercab robot taxi, but robot Optimus is the bigger deal

Google News