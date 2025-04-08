OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Following a similar initiative in the USA, OpenAI has published an economic blueprint for the European Union outlining four principles for a successful AI strategy. The company calls for massive infrastructure expansion, regulatory simplification, and widespread AI adoption to prevent the EU from falling behind global competitors.

In its comprehensive economic plan for the European Union, OpenAI urges EU member states to take more decisive action in AI development. The message emphasizes that Europe should act more boldly and quickly to leverage AI's economic potential.

"The opportunity AI presents to spur productivity and revive the EU’s economic competitiveness is too compelling to forfeit," the document states. At the same time, OpenAI warns that AI could be shaped by authoritarian regimes "that don't share our common values."

The blueprint focuses on four key areas: building technological foundations, simplifying regulations, promoting widespread AI adoption, and ensuring responsible AI development aligned with European values.

Calls for dramatic increase in computing capacity

OpenAI identifies four critical resources needed for development: computing power, data, energy, and talent. The company argues that the EU must invest heavily in all these areas to remain competitive. Specifically, OpenAI proposes an "AI Compute Scaling Plan" to increase the EU's computing capacity by at least 300% by 2030. Additionally, the company suggests creating a "Green AI Grid" to accelerate approval processes for renewable energy projects and deliver an EU-wide carbon-neutral AI infrastructure by 2030.

For data access, OpenAI recommends implementing sector-specific "EU AI Data Spaces" for health, industry, environment, and public data by 2027 to facilitate trustworthy data exchange.

While OpenAI acknowledges existing initiatives like EuroHPC and AI Factory as positive steps, it suggests they require acceleration and expansion. The company also views recently announced plans to mobilize 200 billion euros for infrastructure in the EU and 109 billion euros for investments in France as moves in the right direction.

This call for massive infrastructure investment parallels the US Blueprint, where OpenAI advocates for "AI Economic Zones" with streamlined approval procedures and a "National AI Infrastructure Highway" connecting regional networks.

Addressing regulatory complexity

OpenAI specifically criticizes the EU's complex regulatory landscape, which includes approximately 100 technology-related laws and over 270 regulatory authorities. "We call for EU policymakers and regulators to reset and rethink their current approach to regulating AI in order to review the accumulated rules that former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has called a drag on European competitiveness," the blueprint states.

This criticism has precedent: Sam Altman described the EU AI Act in 2023 as overregulation and briefly considered withdrawing from Europe before changing course. Though companies like Meta and OpenAI have occasionally withheld certain AI products from the EU, they have voluntarily committed to complying with the EU AI Act alongside more than 100 other technology companies.

In the new document, OpenAI takes a generally supportive stance on the AI Act. The company says it supports the law's central goal of ensuring AI system safety and has played a constructive role in its development. The problem, according to OpenAI, lies in regulatory fragmentation, as the company has faced challenges from various member states' data protection authorities, including a multi-million euro fine from Italian regulators in 2024.

Proposed initiatives for AI advancement

OpenAI proposes concrete measures, including an "AI Accelerator Fund" with 1 billion euros to quickly finance pilot projects demonstrating clear social or economic benefits of AI.

To improve coordination, the company suggests an annual "European AI Readiness Index" to rate EU countries on their AI preparedness, and the appointment of national "AI Readiness Officers" in each member state by 2027. OpenAI also advocates for a pan-European startup legal structure that harmonizes company law, taxation, and compliance across the EU by 2026.

Additional recommendations include tax incentives for AI investments, especially for SMEs, and public-private partnerships.

Perhaps most ambitious is the goal to train 100 million Europeans in basic AI skills by 2030, supported by 10,000 European "AI Literacy Ambassadors" - educators, influencers, and entrepreneurs promoting AI awareness locally.

Focus on responsible development

The blueprint's fourth pillar emphasizes responsible AI development. OpenAI proposes an annual "AI Awareness Day," a "Responsible AI Innovation Prize" modeled on the Sakharov Prize, and expanding "Safer Internet Day" to include AI.

For youth protection, the company recommends a "Youth Digital Agency in AI Initiative" to develop AI applications with young people aged 13-17, and a voluntary "EU Code for Child-Friendly AI Design" establishing common standards for child protection in the AI ecosystem.

Questions about OpenAI's intentions for Europe

OpenAI's EU Economic Blueprint correctly identifies that substantial investment in AI infrastructure - computing power, energy, data, and talent development - is essential to prevent Europe from completely falling behind in global AI competition. The suggested 300% increase in computing capacity by 2030 and promotion of AI skills would create a foundation for widespread AI adoption across sectors.

However, comparing this with OpenAI's US strategy reveals a clear asymmetry: while the company advocates protectionist measures like strict export controls for advanced AI models in America, it pushes for market liberalization and deregulation in Europe.

OpenAI has established offices in Paris, Dublin, Brussels, and soon Munich - indicating its interest in the EU as a market. The blueprint contains many demands but few concrete commitments from OpenAI.

This approach could result in Europe functioning primarily as a sales market and infrastructure provider for American AI technologies, without developing its own technological sovereignty.