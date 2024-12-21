Italy fines OpenAI €15M over ChatGPT privacy concerns

The Italian data protection authority has concluded its investigation into OpenAI's ChatGPT, which began in March 2023. The investigation found multiple privacy violations, resulting in a €15 million fine and mandatory public education requirements. According to regulators, OpenAI failed on several fronts: the company didn't report a data breach, lacked a legal basis for processing personal data, violated transparency principles, and didn't implement proper age verification measures for the AI chatbot. As part of the ruling, OpenAI must run a six-month information campaign to educate the public about ChatGPT. The campaign will explain how the AI system works, including details about data collection for model training and users' privacy rights. During the investigation, OpenAI moved its European headquarters to Ireland, shifting the responsibility for ongoing privacy investigations to Irish regulators.

