US teachers estimate that AI tools save them about six hours of work every week, study finds

AI tools like ChatGPT are rapidly changing daily life for teachers in the US, according to a new Gallup study. Six out of ten public school teachers used AI in the last school year, mainly for lesson planning, grading, and communicating with parents. On average, teachers estimate these tools save them about six hours of work each week. Most say this improves their job quality. At the same time, education experts like Maya Israel from the University of Florida caution against relying too heavily on AI. While the technology can help with routine grading, Israel says it should not replace a teacher's educational responsibilities. Around two dozen US states have now introduced guidelines for using AI in the classroom.

