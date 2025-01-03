AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Alibaba's Qwen AI lab launches framework for building AI Agents

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Alibaba's Qwen AI lab launches framework for building AI Agents
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Alibaba's AI lab Qwen recently introduced a new framework designed to help developers create what they call AI agents.

Ad

Qwen-Agent builds on Qwen's existing language models, giving these agents essential capabilities like following detailed instructions, using tools, planning tasks, and maintaining conversation context. The framework also comes with advanced features including RAG (retrieval-augmented generation), a code interpreter, and specialized mathematical reasoning powered by Qwen2.5-Math.

The framework takes a two-tiered approach to agent development. The base layer provides language models and basic tools, while the top layer provides ready-to-use agent components. Developers can combine these pieces to build agents that can perform complex tasks - from reading PDFs to working with existing tools to performing custom functions. A real-world example is BrowserQwen, a web browsing agent/assistant that shows what the framework can do.

For implementation, developers can either use Alibaba's DashScope cloud service or run Qwen models on their own hardware. Alibaba recently slashed prices for its API AI services. The framework also includes a GUI that makes it easy to create interactive web demos using the Gradio framework.

Ad
Ad

Alibaba keeps expanding the technology behind these agents. They've just released QVQ-72B-Preview for visual tasks, alongside specialized Qwen2.5 models for programming and mathematics.

However, developers should keep two things in mind: like other Chinese LLMs, these agents may have restrictions around political content, and it's worth considering simpler solutions before jumping into agent-based approaches.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Github
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Qwen's open-source QVQ rivals OpenAI and Google's best models in visual reasoning

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta released a tech demo for Quest 3, and we gave it a try Meta Quest Browser now lets you import passwords After recent software update debacle, Meta simplifies exchange process for broken Quest VR headsets MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Alibaba's QwQ model takes on OpenAI o1 with enhanced reasoning capabilities

AI research

Alibaba's Qwen2.5 Turbo reads ten novels in just about one minute

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Alibaba's Qwen AI lab launches framework for building AI Agents

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

Google News