Web Dev in Qwen generates full front-end code from just a prompt

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

Alibaba's "Web Dev" tool in Qwen turns website and app development into a prompt-based task.

Ad

Running inside Qwen Chat, it lets users generate front-end code from a single instruction. A prompt like "Create a Twitter-like website" returns working HTML, CSS, and JavaScript—no coding skills or setup required.

Share Recommend our article Share

Qwen shows another example with the prompt "Create a semantic contact form with fields for the user's name, email address, problem type, and message." The output is a fully structured contact form with a card-style layout—generated from a single instruction.

Qwen isn't limited to standard website layouts. In one example, it takes a prompt referencing the Qwen3 blog and generates a styled configuration card. The output includes labeled sections for model parameters, reasoning modes, soft and hard switch settings, and model tags like FP8, GGUF, BF16, and AWQ—all presented in a tech-themed layout.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Other prompts focus on more conventional layouts, like "Create a fruit e-commerce website", "Create a product page to introduce a sunscreen product", or "Generate an animation about particles".

"Web Dev" runs inside Qwen Chat and is powered by the Qwen3 language model series, released by Alibaba in April. The lineup includes eight models ranging from 0.5 billion to 235 billion parameters, including two mixture-of-experts models.

According to Alibaba, Qwen3 performs at the level of models like Google's Gemini 2.5-Pro and DeepSeek-R1 in benchmarks for programming, math, and general reasoning—sometimes using fewer parameters.

Qwen3 supports two reasoning modes. "Thinking Mode" walks through intermediate steps, while "Non-Thinking Mode" skips the breakdown and focuses on speed.

With "Web Dev," Alibaba is entering the same product category as OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI's Canvas and Code Preview let users generate, run, and edit code or documents directly inside ChatGPT. Anthropic's "Artifacts" offers a similar interface for executing and modifying AI-generated code in real time.

Ad