OpenAI's ChatGPT gets a major Canvas upgrade with HTML and React code rendering

OpenAI has rolled out several improvements to ChatGPT's Canvas feature, making it more versatile and easier to use.

The updates include support for the new o1 model, which users can now select from the model picker, though this option is limited to Pro, Plus and Team subscribers.

One of the most practical additions is the ability to render HTML and React code directly within Canvas. Instead of having to download and run code just to see how it looks, users can now preview it right in the interface. While HTML/React code rendering is available to everyone, the o1 model features remain exclusive to paid subscribers.

The move appears to be OpenAI's response to Anthropic, whose Claude.ai platform has offered similar functionality through its "Artifacts" feature for some time.

Mac users will find Canvas fully integrated into the ChatGPT desktop app, and OpenAI says Enterprise and Education users can expect to see these features in the coming weeks.

Canvas, released in October 2023, marks OpenAI's first significant update to ChatGPT's interface since the chatbot's launch. The new editor makes working with AI-generated content more intuitive by letting users highlight specific parts of the output and discuss them directly with ChatGPT. One of its standout features is a built-in Python emulator that lets users run code right in the interface and see their results immediately, including visual outputs.

