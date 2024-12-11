AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI's Canvas now available to all, brings real-time Python execution

YouTube / OpenAI
OpenAI's Canvas now available to all, brings real-time Python execution
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
summary Summary

OpenAI has made its collaborative Canvas editor available to all web users, dropping the previous Plus subscription requirement. The tool enables direct collaboration with ChatGPT for both text and code, including Python execution.

Canvas creates a shared workspace where users and ChatGPT can work on documents and code simultaneously, moving beyond the standard chat interface. A key addition is the built-in Python emulator, which lets users run Python code directly in Canvas and see results immediately, including graphical outputs. According to the presentation, this runs through WebAssembly integration and supports most Python libraries.

The code editing environment includes developer tools like syntax highlighting and auto-completion. ChatGPT can respond to code errors in real time and suggest improvements that users can apply with one click.

Text editing has also received updates. ChatGPT can now highlight specific text sections and add comments. Users can accept or reject these suggestions directly. While an early version of this feature existed before, OpenAI says it now works more reliably.

Custom GPT integration

Canvas now integrates with Custom GPTs. Developers can set Canvas as the default tool for their Custom GPTs through a new checkbox in the GPT settings. For existing GPTs, Canvas remains disabled by default to maintain their current functionality.

OpenAI says the rollout of Canvas to all web users has already started.

