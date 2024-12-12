OpenAI adds live video and screen sharing to Advanced Voice Mode

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI is expanding its Advanced Voice Mode with live video and screen sharing capabilities. The company is rolling out these new features gradually starting now.

According to OpenAI's announcement, ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode now supports live video and screen sharing. Users can share visual context in real-time with ChatGPT to make conversations more natural and useful. The company first showed this feature during the GPT-4o launch. The mode will support more than 50 languages.

OpenAI says the rollout will happen in phases: Teams users and most Plus and Pro subscribers get access starting now. Like the Advanced Voice Mode itself and the recently introduced Sora video model, the feature will become available to Plus and Pro subscribers in Europe at a later date. Enterprise and educational institutions will follow early next year.

Santa chat and Google competition

As a seasonal addition, OpenAI is introducing a Santa chat feature, available through December. Users can talk directly to the AI Santa through a snowflake icon on the home screen or in ChatGPT settings. OpenAI uses the same voice technology and lifts the usual Advanced Voice Mode usage limits for the first Santa conversation.

The announcement comes one day after Google introduced Gemini 2.0. The new Gemini 2.0 Flash is also multimodal and can generate audio and images alongside text. While GPT-4o technically supports image generation too, OpenAI appears to be holding back this feature. Gemini 2.0 Flash can analyze videos in real-time - a feature Google is currently testing with Project Astra on smartphones and recently announced Android XR glasses with selected users.

