AI in practice
Update
Maximilian Schreiner

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode now available in the EU

OpenAI
ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode now available in the EU
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary
Update
  • Release information added

Update from 22 October 2024:

Ad

OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode is now available for all Plus users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Previously, access for users from these countries was only possible via VPN.

Original article from 26 September 2024

OpenAI has rolled out Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT Plus and Team users. However, many previously demonstrated features are still missing, and the feature is not available in the EU.

Ad
Ad

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that the rollout of Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT Plus and Team users is complete. The new function allows voice interactions with the AI assistant and promises improved accents and faster conversation speeds.

New features include Custom Instructions, Memory, and five new voices. However, many capabilities shown during the introduction of GPT-4o, the model behind Advanced Voice Mode, are not yet available.

During the GPT-4o presentation, OpenAI demonstrated much more extensive functions, particularly in visual processing. These included real-time analysis of videos or graphics and emotion recognition in faces. The currently available Advanced Voice Mode cannot process images or videos.

In the demos, OpenAI showed how the mode could teach a child mathematics by analyzing their drawings on an iPad. Singing or humming, which was also demonstrated in the presentations, is not available in the current version.

Currently, Advanced Voice Mode cannot search the internet. It's also not possible to switch from a text conversation to Advanced Voice Mode or transfer a standard conversation to the advanced mode.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Nvidia Blackwell GPU can run GPT-4 level models up to 30x faster

Missing features and no access in all countries

OpenAI also presented a range of multimodal capabilities of the new model during the GPT-4o introduction, including image generation. The company has not yet released these functions either.

Additionally, Advanced Voice Mode is not available in the EU, UK, Switzerland, and some other European countries. A possible reason for this could be the system's ability to recognize emotions - a function that would be prohibited under the EU AI Act.

Since the introduction of Advanced Voice Mode in May, other companies have also introduced or released similar products, particularly Google with Gemini Live. With Moshi, there's also a first - albeit weaker - open-source alternative.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has launched Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT Plus and Team users.
  • The feature enables voice interactions with the AI Assistant and offers improved accents, faster conversation speed and five new voices.
  • Many of the features demonstrated at the launch of GPT-4o, such as analyzing video or graphics in real time, recognizing emotions in faces or generating images, are not available in the current version.
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta seems to be testing a Quest 4 prototype with eye and face tracking Playstation VR 2 gets another visually stunning kayaking game AMD Ryzen 9000X3D: New gaming CPUs with 3D V-Cache coming in November MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

New York Times and News Corp take legal action against LLM search engine Perplexity

AI in practice

Elon Musk's AI company xAI makes Grok available via API

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode now available in the EU

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News