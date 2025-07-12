AI in practice
OpenAI delays release of open-weight model indefinitely over safety concerns

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI delays release of open-weight model indefinitely over safety concerns
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
  • OpenAI's open model has been delayed

Update as of July 12, 2025:

OpenAI's open model will take a bit longer to arrive. CEO Sam Altman announced on X that the team needs more time for safety testing, especially to review "high-risk areas" with extra care.

Altman confirmed the launch was originally set for next week (see below), but said there's no new date yet. "We are not yet sure how long it will take us," Altman wrote.

Image: Altman via X

OpenAI's head of research, Aidan Clark, added that the model is "phenomenal," but the standards for a truly open and public release are high. "This one can't be deprecated," Clark wrote.

Article from July 10, 2025:

OpenAI will debut an open-weight LLM soon and launch a browser with integrated AI chat

OpenAI will reportedly soon release a new language model with open weights, alongside its own AI-powered web browser.

The upcoming model, expected next week, is said to match the capabilities of o3-mini, including advanced reasoning, and will be openly accessible for the first time since GPT-2, according to The Verge. OpenAI plans to make the model available through Azure, Hugging Face, and other cloud platforms.

Unlike OpenAI's usual closed-weight models, this release will publish the model's trained parameters, allowing outside developers and companies to run it on their own infrastructure or integrate it into their products.

Competing cloud providers will also be allowed to host and offer the model, marking the first time OpenAI's models could run outside the OpenAI and Microsoft cloud environments. Since the model itself has not been officially announced, there are no details yet on the license terms.

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

OpenAI building a browser to rival Chrome

Reuters reports that OpenAI is working on a web browser with a built-in ChatGPT interface. Unlike traditional browsers like Google Chrome, the new app is designed to help users complete tasks such as reservations or filling out forms directly on websites without fully loading the pages.

OpenAI aims to weave AI assistants like Operator more deeply into daily routines, changing how people browse by integrating chat as a core feature. This approach could make classic page views less important and shift even more pressure onto the current web search model. Perplexity has already introduced a similar tool called "Comet."

By collecting user data, OpenAI's browser could pose a direct challenge to Google Chrome, which is central to Alphabet's ad business, while also feeding additional usage data into OpenAI's own AI training pipelines. There's no word yet on when the browser will launch.

  • At some point, OpenAI will release a language model with open weights that offers reasoning functions with performance similar to o3-mini.
  • Unlike previous models, the parameters will be public, allowing other companies and cloud providers to use the model on their own systems and integrate it into their products.
  • OpenAI is also developing a web browser with a built-in ChatGPT interface that can perform actions like making reservations directly on websites, but there is no release date yet.
The Verge Reuters
