Anthropic finally brings some ChatGPT features to Claude

Anthropic has introduced new collaboration features for Claude, including projects, shared conversations, and artifacts. These additions bring Claude closer to the functionality offered by ChatGPT, which has had similar features for some time.

Claude Pro and Team users can now organize their chats into "projects." Like GPTs, projects store custom data and specific prompts, making them readily available each time the project is launched.

Projects allow users to leverage a context scope of 200,000 tokens, the equivalent of about 500 pages of text. This helps avoid a "cold start" by providing relevant background information. Anthropic believes this will improve Claude's performance on specific tasks.

Users can also give Claude project-specific instructions, such as adopting a more formal tone or answering questions from a particular industry perspective. A redesigned sidebar allows users to pin frequently used chats for easy access.

Projects also support the newly introduced "artifacts". It displays generated content such as code snippets, text documents, or diagrams in a separate window next to the conversation. For developers, artifacts provide an expanded code window and live previews for frontends. This feature is currently in beta and can be enabled in your account settings.

Claude.ai Team users can now share snapshots of their best conversations with colleagues in a project's activity feed, which is designed to facilitate learning and inspiration among team members.

The company recently launched Claude Sonnet 3.5, one of the most capable AI models on the market. Opus 3.5, the largest model in the range, is scheduled for release later this year and might take the crown. Anthropic also plans to make Claude more versatile in the coming months by natively integrating popular applications and tools.

