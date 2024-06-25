AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic finally brings some ChatGPT features to Claude

Anthropic
Anthropic finally brings some ChatGPT features to Claude
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Anthropic has introduced new collaboration features for Claude, including projects, shared conversations, and artifacts. These additions bring Claude closer to the functionality offered by ChatGPT, which has had similar features for some time.

Claude Pro and Team users can now organize their chats into "projects." Like GPTs, projects store custom data and specific prompts, making them readily available each time the project is launched.

Projects allow users to leverage a context scope of 200,000 tokens, the equivalent of about 500 pages of text. This helps avoid a "cold start" by providing relevant background information. Anthropic believes this will improve Claude's performance on specific tasks.

Users can also give Claude project-specific instructions, such as adopting a more formal tone or answering questions from a particular industry perspective. A redesigned sidebar allows users to pin frequently used chats for easy access.

Projects also support the newly introduced "artifacts". It displays generated content such as code snippets, text documents, or diagrams in a separate window next to the conversation. For developers, artifacts provide an expanded code window and live previews for frontends. This feature is currently in beta and can be enabled in your account settings.

Claude.ai Team users can now share snapshots of their best conversations with colleagues in a project's activity feed, which is designed to facilitate learning and inspiration among team members.

The company recently launched Claude Sonnet 3.5, one of the most capable AI models on the market. Opus 3.5, the largest model in the range, is scheduled for release later this year and might take the crown. Anthropic also plans to make Claude more versatile in the coming months by natively integrating popular applications and tools.

  • Anthropic has introduced the "Projects" feature for Claude.ai Pro and Team users. This allows chats to be organized into projects. Each project has a context window of 200,000 tokens, the equivalent of about 500 book pages.
  • Projects allow users to add internal documents, codebases, and knowledge to improve Claude's performance. Custom instructions can be used to further customize Claude's responses, such as a more formal tone or responses from the perspective of a specific role or industry.
  • Claude Team users can now also share snapshots of their best conversations with team members.
Anthropic
ChatGPT's writing style has infiltrated over 10% of scientific abstracts since its launch, study finds

Anthropic finally brings some ChatGPT features to Claude

