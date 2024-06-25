AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT's writing style has infiltrated over 10% of scientific abstracts since its launch, study finds

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
ChatGPT's writing style has infiltrated over 10% of scientific abstracts since its launch, study finds
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

An analysis of 14 million PubMed abstracts shows that AI text generators have influenced at least 10 percent of scientific abstracts since ChatGPT's introduction. In some fields and countries, the percentage is even higher.

Researchers from the Universities of Tübingen and Northwestern examined linguistic changes in 14 million scientific abstracts between 2010 and 2024. They found that ChatGPT and similar AI text generators led to a sharp increase in certain style words.

The researchers first identified words that appeared significantly more frequently in 2024 compared to previous years. These included many verbs and adjectives typical of ChatGPT's writing style, such as "delve," "intricate," "showcasing," and "underscores."

Based on these markers, the researchers estimate that in 2024, AI text generators influenced at least 10 percent of all PubMed abstracts. In some cases, the impact was even greater than that of words like "Covid," "pandemic," or "Ebola," which were dominant in their time.

Ad
Ad
The measured effects of typical ChatGPT phrases even outweighed scientifically relevant terms such as "Covid". | Image: Kobak et al.

The researchers found that for PubMed subgroups in countries such as China and South Korea, around 15 percent of abstracts were created using ChatGPT, compared to just 3 percent in the UK. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that UK authors use ChatGPT less.

In fact, according to the researchers, the actual use of AI text generators is likely to be much higher. Many researchers edit AI-generated text to remove typical marker words. Native speakers may have an advantage here because they're more likely to notice such phrases. This makes it difficult to determine the true proportion of AI-influenced abstracts.

Where it was measurable, the use of AI was particularly high in journals such as Frontiers and MDPI, at about 17 percent, and in IT journals it reached 20 percent. The highest proportion of Chinese authors in IT journals was 35 percent.

There were plenty of typical ChatGPT phrases in Asian IT journals. | Image: Kobak et al.

Meta was too early

AI could assist scientific authors and make articles more readable. According to study author Dmitry Kobak, using generative AI specifically for abstracts isn't necessarily problematic.

However, AI text generators can also invent facts, reinforce biases, and even plagiarize. They could also reduce the diversity and originality of scientific texts.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Prompt transformation makes ChatGPT OpenAI's covert moderator for DALL-E 3

The researchers call for a reassessment of guidelines for using AI text generators in science.

In this context, it seems almost ironic that Meta's scientific open-source language model "Galactica," published shortly before ChatGPT, faced harsh criticism from parts of the scientific community, forcing Meta to take it offline.

This clearly didn't prevent the introduction of generative AI into scientific writing, but it may have prevented a system optimized for this task.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • An analysis of 14 million PubMed abstracts shows that at least 10 percent of scientific abstracts have been influenced by AI text generators since the introduction of ChatGPT. In some disciplines and countries, the percentage is significantly higher.
  • The researchers identified certain marker words that are typical of ChatGPT's writing style, such as "delve" and "intricate". In China and South Korea, about 15 percent of the abstracts examined were written using ChatGPT, compared to only 3 percent in the United Kingdom. However, the number of unreported cases could be high, especially among native speakers.
  • The use of AI can assist scientific authors and make articles more readable. However, there are also concerns about invented facts, the reinforcement of biases, and potential plagiarism risks. The researchers call for a reassessment of guidelines for the use of AI text generators in academia.
Sources
Paper Kobak via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic finally brings some ChatGPT features to Claude

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Horizon Worlds is rolling out to many more countries The crazy card game Exploding Kittens is coming to Meta Quest This mixed reality shooter could set new standards on Quest 3 MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT's writing style has infiltrated over 10% of scientific abstracts since its launch, study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Transformer models grok their way to implicit reasoning, but not all types are equal

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.5, potentially the most capable AI model yet

AI research

AI that defeated humans at Go could now help language models master mathematics

Google News