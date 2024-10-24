AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic's Claude AI can now crunch numbers and visualize data with built-in code tool

Anthropic
Anthropic's Claude AI can now crunch numbers and visualize data with built-in code tool
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Anthropic added a JavaScript code sandbox to its Claude AI assistant. The new tool allows users to perform complex data analysis directly in chat.

The tool acts as an integrated code environment where Claude can perform mathematical calculations, analyze data sets, and test different approaches before delivering results. All code is executed directly within the Claude.ai interface.

According to Anthropic, different teams within an organization can use the tool in different ways. Marketing teams can analyze customer interaction data to gain more in-depth insights. Sales teams can evaluate global sales performance metrics. Product managers can efficiently process user data for sprint planning sessions. Developers and finance teams can use the tool to analyze server logs or build financial dashboards.

The new analysis capabilities allow Claude.ai to generate data visualizations in real time. Anthropic demonstrates this functionality with a sales funnel example that shows how the system handles automated data analysis and visual processing. | Video: Anthropic

While ChatGPT offers similar functionality, Anthropic's implementation runs code directly in the chat interface, making it more accessible to users without programming experience.

Users can enable the new analysis tool through the feature preview settings located in the bottom-left user menu. The preview also includes LaTeX support for displaying mathematical formulas and equations.

Screenshot: LaTeX rendering feature with mathematical example formulas, including integral and sum signs.
Using the LaTeX rendering function, Claude can display mathematical formulas and equations. | Image: Anthropic

Better math and code capabilities of Claude 3.5 Sonnet are the foundation

The analysis tool builds on technical improvements made in the new Claude 3.5 Sonnet. Anthropic reports that the model has improved its programming performance on the SWE-Bench Verified Test from 33.4 to 49.0 percent, which surpasses other publicly available models. The model has also shown significant gains on the TAU-Bench test for agent-based tools.

Claude 3.5 is also Anthropic's first model with built-in computer control capabilities. The AI system can move the mouse cursor, click on items, and enter text via a virtual keyboard to perform automated browser tasks. However, these capabilities remain significantly limited compared to human users.

Summary
  • Anthropic equips Claude.ai with a JavaScript code sandbox that enables complex data analyses and calculations, including visualizations, directly in the application.
  • The tool offers practical applications for various departments: Marketing teams can evaluate customer interactions, sales can analyze global sales figures and product managers can prepare user data for sprints.
  • Because the generated code runs directly in the chat tool, the feature can make AI coding more accessible, especially for non-coders.
