AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic launches fine-tuning service and new prompt tuner

Anthropic
Anthropic launches fine-tuning service and new prompt tuner
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic expands its offerings with two new services: Fine-Tuning for Claude 3 Haiku and a Prompt Tuner in the Developer Console. These tools are designed to help organizations develop and optimize AI applications more efficiently.

Ad

The Fine-Tuning service for Claude 3 Haiku allows companies to train the model with their own expertise and specific requirements. Customers must first create high-quality pairs of prompts and desired ideal responses from Claude.

They can then use the Fine-Tuning API, currently in preview in the AWS US West (Oregon) region, to create a customized version of Claude 3 Haiku. Initially, the service will support text-based customizations with context lengths up to 32,000 tokens. Anthropic plans to add capabilities for image data in the future.

According to Anthropic, fine-tuning will lead to better results for specialized tasks, faster response times, and lower costs compared to larger models. Companies should also see more consistent and brand-compliant results.

Ad
Ad
Image: Anthropic

SK Telecom, a telecommunications provider in South Korea, reports a 73% increase in positive feedback on its agents' responses and a 37% improvement in performance indicators for telecom-related tasks after using the fine-tuning service.

To access the Fine-Tuning API, interested parties must contact their AWS account team or submit a support ticket in the AWS Management Console.

New prompt Generator and test suite

The new Prompt Tuner in the Anthropic Developer Console aims to simplify prompt creation and optimization. Developers can now use Claude 3.5 Sonnet to generate prompts, automatically create test cases, and compare the output of different prompts.

The Evaluate feature, now available directly in the console, allows users to test prompt quality against real input before deploying to production. New test cases can be added manually, imported from a CSV file, or automatically generated by Claude.

Experts can rate response quality on a 5-point scale to determine if prompt changes have improved output. Both features are designed to make it faster and easier to optimize model performance.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Hundreds of examples in prompts can significantly boost LLM performance, study finds

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic launches two new services: Fine-Tuning for Claude 3 Haiku and a Prompt Tuner in the Developer Console. Both are designed to help organizations develop and optimize AI applications more efficiently.
  • With Fine-Tuning, organizations can train Claude with their own data and requirements. This results in better results for specialized tasks, faster response times, and lower costs compared to larger models.
  • The new Prompt Tuner simplifies the creation and optimization of prompts. Developers can use Claude 3.5 Sonnet to generate prompts, create test cases, and compare the output of different prompts to test quality before deploying to production.
Sources
Anthropic 1 Anthropic 2
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

German AI defense company Helsing secures €450 million funding

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Parents will soon be able to decide who their kids can chat with on Meta Quest Meta Quest in 7 years: Meta CTO makes these predictions New VR multiplayer shooter Frenzies delivers adrenaline in neon colors MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Elon Musk delays Grok 2 AI model to August, promises Grok 3 by end of year

AI in practice

AMD acquires Europe's largest private AI lab Silo AI for $665 million to bolster its AI strategy

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic launches fine-tuning service and new prompt tuner

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Distilling multi-step "System 2" reasoning into AI language models fails at Chain of Thought

AI in practice

Court ruling suggests AI systems may be in the clear as long as they don't make exact copies

AI research

French AI lab Kyutai unveils conversational AI assistant Moshi, plans open-source release

Google News