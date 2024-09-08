AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

In a unique opinion, US Judge Kevin Newsom used leading chatbots like ChatGPT to determine the "ordinary meaning" of a disputed legal term.

Ad

A ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit involved Joseph Deleon's armed robbery case. The main issue was whether Deleon pointing a gun at the cashier during the robbery counted as "physically restraining" them. Most of the court said yes, confirming a harsher sentence.

Judge Newsom agreed with the majority's ruling because they had to follow past decisions. But he also agreed with U.S. Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum that those past decisions about "physical restraint" were wrong.

Newsom said that just pointing a gun at someone, without touching or trapping them, shouldn't count as "physical restraint." He thought this term should be understood in its usual, "ordinary meaning."

Ad
Ad

Do chatbots know the most common meanings of words the best?

To find the "ordinary meaning" of the term, which isn't defined as a phrase in regular dictionaries, Newsom turned to an unusual source: Chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude. He asked the three leading LLMs - GPT-4o, Claude, and Gemini - ten times: "What is the ordinary meaning of 'physically restrained'?"

Newsom explains in his opinion that he got slightly different answers in structure and wording, but with a common theme: "Far more importantly, I think, the responses did coalesce, substantively, around a common core—there was an objectively verifiable throughline. For our purposes, what matters is that the LLMs consistently defined the phrase 'physically restrained' to require the application of tangible force, either through direct bodily contact or some other device or instrument."

At first, Newsom was "surprised" by the subtle differences in the responses. But on closer look, he decided some variation was expected and even good, as it showed how people use words in everyday life: "The fact is, language is an organic thing, and like most organic things, it can be a little messy."

Newsom sees LLMs as a useful addition to, not a replacement for, traditional methods, contributing to the "ordinary-meaning endeavor."

"They're not perfect, and challenges remain, but it would be myopic to ignore them," Newsom writes.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Prompt transformation makes ChatGPT OpenAI's covert moderator for DALL-E 3

The differences between answers could actually make LLMs better at predicting common word meanings, as it reflects how people really use language. He added that they could also help "decipher and explain the meaning of composite, multi-word phrases in a way that standard tools like dictionaries can't always do."

At the same time, Newsom emphasizes that LLMs cannot automate law-making: "No one should mistake my missives for a suggestion that AI can bring scientific certainty to the interpretive enterprise. As I've been at pains to emphasize, I'm not advocating that we give up on traditional interpretive tools—dictionaries, semantic canons, etc. But I do think—and increasingly so—that LLMs may well serve a valuable auxiliary role as we aim to triangulate ordinary meaning."

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • In a concurring opinion, US Judge Kevin Newsom used leading chatbots such as ChatGPT to determine the "ordinary meaning" of the controversial legal term "physical restraint".
  • Newsom asked the three leading language models - GPT, Claude, and Gemini - ten times about the meaning of "physically restrained". The responses consistently defined the term as the use of tangible force through direct physical contact or a device, which was consistent with the results of conventional dictionary-based interpretation methods.
  • Newsom sees AI language models as a valuable addition to, not a replacement for, traditional methods. They could help judges decipher the "ordinary meaning" of complex terms without automating the legal process. Variance between answers could even make the models more accurate predictors of word meanings in everyday life.
Sources
Reuters
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic experts share top tips for effective AI prompting

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
AWE EU 2024 is coming to Vienna: What to expect at the XR conference With All on Board, a promising VR game was born out of a passion for a fascinating hobby This VR horror game nearly drove me crazy on Meta Quest and will soon do the same on PC VR MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Goldman Sachs blunder adds to AI stock sell-off

AI in practice

OpenAI's Sora is stuck in research limbo as the company courts Hollywood and policymakers

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

Google News