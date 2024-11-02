AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet can now analyze PDFs and images inside them

Anthropic
Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet can now analyze PDFs and images inside them
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

Anthropic has added PDF support to its Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI model in public beta, allowing it to process both text and visual elements within PDF documents.

The model can now analyze financial reports, legal documents, and handle document translation by processing text along with images, charts, and tables. PDF processing takes place in three steps: First, the system extracts text from the document. Then it converts each page into an image for analysis, allowing users to gain insight into the visual elements of a PDF.

Video: Anthropic

Claude's PDF feature can be combined with other features, such as tool usage, to extract specific information from documents for use as tool input. Files must be less than 32 MB and cannot exceed 100 pages. The system doesn't support encrypted or password-protected documents.

Processing costs vary based on document length and content density. Each page typically uses between 1,500 and 3,000 tokens, with no additional charges beyond standard token fees, Anthropic says.

The feature is currently available through the Claude Chat feature preview and via API access using the header "anthropic-beta: pdfs-2024-09-25". Anthropic plans to add support for Amazon Bedrock and Google Vertex AI later.

Claude PDF processing best practices

Anthropic recommends ensuring documents have clear, readable text and properly aligned pages. When referring to specific sections, users should use the page numbers shown in PDF viewers. For API usage, PDFs should be included before text in requests.

For large documents exceeding size limits, Anthropic suggests splitting them into smaller segments. The company also recommends using prompt caching when analyzing the same document multiple times to improve efficiency. Examples of PDF processing are available here.

Summary
  • Anthropic has introduced PDF file support for its Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI language model in a public beta, enabling the system to analyze and understand text as well as images, charts, and tables in PDF files.
  • PDF processing takes place in three steps: extracting the text, converting each page to an image, and analyzing both components by Claude. The results can then be combined with other features of the language model.
  • For optimal results, Anthropic recommends legible text, correctly aligned pages, and the use of logical page numbers. When using the API, PDFs should be placed before the text and large files should be split if necessary.
Anthropic
AI in practice

Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet can now analyze PDFs and images inside them

AI in practice

