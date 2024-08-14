Anthropic's prompt caching feature can cut the cost of long prompts by up to 90% and reduce latency by as much as 85%. The technology lets developers cache frequently used context between API calls, giving Claude more background knowledge and examples to work with. Prompt caching is now in public beta for Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Claude 3 Haiku models, with support for Claude 3 Opus on the way. The feature is a good fit for chat agents, coding assistants, long document processing, detailed instruction sets, agent-based search and tool usage. It also works well for answering questions about books, papers, documentation, and podcast transcripts, Anthropic says. Google also offers prompt caching.
Anthropics prompt caching makes your long prompts much cheaper
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Meta Quest 3: This mixed reality game turns your living room into a PVP battlefield Meta Quest: New VR games coming in August 2024 Gracia brings Gaussian Splats to Quest 3 and is now officially available in the Quest Store MIXED-NEWS.com
ChatGPT's writing style has infiltrated over 10% of scientific abstracts since its launch, study finds
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.