AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropics prompt caching makes your long prompts much cheaper

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic's prompt caching feature can cut the cost of long prompts by up to 90% and reduce latency by as much as 85%. The technology lets developers cache frequently used context between API calls, giving Claude more background knowledge and examples to work with. Prompt caching is now in public beta for Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Claude 3 Haiku models, with support for Claude 3 Opus on the way. The feature is a good fit for chat agents, coding assistants, long document processing, detailed instruction sets, agent-based search and tool usage. It also works well for answering questions about books, papers, documentation, and podcast transcripts, Anthropic says. Google also offers prompt caching.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic launches fine-tuning service and new prompt tuner

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest 3: This mixed reality game turns your living room into a PVP battlefield Meta Quest: New VR games coming in August 2024 Gracia brings Gaussian Splats to Quest 3 and is now officially available in the Quest Store MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

ChatGPT's writing style has infiltrated over 10% of scientific abstracts since its launch, study finds

AI in practice

Anthropic finally brings some ChatGPT features to Claude

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropics prompt caching makes your long prompts much cheaper

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

Google News