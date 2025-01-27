AI research
Alibaba's Qwen releases open-source model that handles 1 million input tokens

Qwen
Alibaba's Qwen releases open-source model that handles 1 million input tokens
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
Alibaba's Qwen team just added two new members to its Qwen2.5 family: Qwen2.5-7B-Instruct-1M and Qwen2.5-14B-Instruct-1M.

These open-source models can work with context windows of up to one million tokens, making them the first publicly available models with such long context windows.

The models use sparse attention, focusing only on the most important parts of the context. This approach processes million-token inputs three to seven times faster than traditional methods, with outputs up to 8,000 tokens long. However, this requires the models to identify crucial passages in context documents - a task that current language models often struggle with.

In testing, both the 14B model and Qwen2.5-Turbo achieved perfect accuracy when finding hidden numbers in very long documents. The smaller 7B model also performed well, with only minor errors. However, these benchmarks mainly test information retrieval - similar to a costly Ctrl+F - rather than deeper understanding of content.

Heatmap diagram: Comparison of the recall accuracy of different Qwen2.5 model variants for different document lengths and context windows.
The test results show the accuracy of different Qwen2.5 models in retrieving information from long documents. The 256K token training version achieves similarly accurate results as models with longer context windows. | Image: Qwen

The advantages of large context windows over RAG systems are not straightforward. Long context windows are easier to use and more flexible, but RAG architectures, which pull information from external databases during inference, often work more precisely and effectively with much smaller context windows of about 128,000 tokens

Complex context testing shows promising results

In more demanding tests like RULER, LV-Eval and LongbenchChat, the million-token models outperformed their 128K counterparts, especially with sequences longer than 64K tokens. The 14B model even scored above 90 points in RULER - a first for the Qwen series - consistently beating GPT-4o mini across multiple datasets.

Comparison table: RULER benchmark results for various language models with different sequence lengths from 4K to 128K tokens.
The Qwen2.5 models show good performance in the RULER benchmark, especially on longer sequences. | Image: Qwen

For shorter texts, the million-token models matched the performance of their 128K counterparts, showing no trade-offs in handling brief content.

Users can try this and other Alibaba models through Qwen Chat, Alibaba's ChatGPT-like interface, or through a demo on Hugging Face. Along with fellow Chinese company Deepseek's open-source models, Qwen is challenging established U.S. providers by offering similar capabilities at lower costs.

  • Alibaba has introduced two new open-source language models, Qwen2.5-7B-Instruct-1M and Qwen2.5-14B-Instruct-1M, which can handle context windows of up to one million tokens, a significant increase compared to previous models.

  • The models showed promising results on various benchmarks for tasks with long contexts, especially when dealing with sequences longer than 64,000 tokens. However, the practical applications of such large context windows remain a subject of debate.

  • Alibaba's release of these open-source models, along with other advances in AI from China, is putting competitive pressure on established AI providers in the United States.

Qwen Paper Hugging Face
