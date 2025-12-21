Alibaba's Qwen releases AI model that splits images into editable layers like Photoshop

Alibaba's AI unit Qwen has released a new image editing model that breaks down photos into separate, editable components. Qwen-Image-Layered splits images into multiple individual layers with transparent backgrounds (RGBA layers), letting users edit each layer independently without affecting the rest of the image.

The model handles straightforward edits like resizing, repositioning, and recoloring individual elements. Users can swap out backgrounds, replace people, modify text, or delete, move, and enlarge objects. Images can be split into either 3 or 8 layers, and the process is repeatable - each layer can be broken down into additional layers as needed. The Qwen team describes this approach as a bridge between standard images and structured, editable representations.

The Qwen team has published the code on GitHub, with models available on Hugging Face and ModelScope. More details are available in the blog post and technical report. For hands-on testing, demos are available on Hugging Face and ModelScope.

