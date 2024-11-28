Alibaba's QwQ model takes on OpenAI o1 with enhanced reasoning capabilities

Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.

Content Summary

Alibaba has released QwQ-32B-Preview, a new AI model that focuses on logical reasoning and problem-solving capabilities. The model appears to match and sometimes outperform OpenAI's latest offerings in specific areas.

Ad

The Chinese tech giant's AI team, Qwen, says their new language model contains 32.5 billion parameters and can process up to 32,000 words of context. QwQ-32B-Preview shows particularly strong results in mathematical tests like AIME and MATH, with notable performance in the MATH-500 and GPQA benchmarks.

Share Recommend our article Share

Self-checking capabilities

Like OpenAI's o1 models, QwQ incorporates a self-verification system. It pre-plans its answers and double-checks its work, a process that adds to processing time but also boosts accuracy compared to typical language models. The Qwen team waxes philosophical about this feature:

QwQ embodies that ancient philosophical spirit: it knows that it knows nothing, and that’s precisely what drives its curiosity. Before settling on any answer, it turns inward, questioning its own assumptions, exploring different paths of thought, always seeking deeper truth. Yet, like all seekers of wisdom, QwQ has its limitations. This version is but an early step on a longer journey - a student still learning to walk the path of reasoning. Its thoughts sometimes wander, its answers aren’t always complete, and its wisdom is still growing. But isn’t that the beauty of true learning? To be both capable and humble, knowledgeable yet always questioning? Qwen research team

The researchers acknowledge some shortcomings. QwQ can sometimes switch languages unexpectedly, get stuck in loops, and stumble over common-sense reasoning—common pitfalls for logic-focused language models.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Released under the Apache 2.0 license, QwQ is available for commercial use. However, Alibaba has only released certain components, making full replication impossible for now. A demo is available on Hugging Face.

Alibaba's cloud computing unit introduced the first Qwen models in August 2023. Qwen2, a more powerful successor, followed soon after, with improvements in programming, math, logic, and multilingual capabilities.

The current Qwen 2.5 series includes specialized versions: Qwen2.5 for general language, Qwen2.5-Coder for programming, and Qwen2.5-Math. Qwen2.5-Turbo, designed for larger context windows, was added recently.

China's Growing AI Presence

QwQ is the second "reasoning model" to come out of China. DeepSeek recently unveiled a similar system that also appears to challenge OpenAI's offerings. While both are currently only available as "mini" or preview versions, full releases could come later this year.

The arrival of these two Chinese models just weeks after OpenAI's o1 introduction raises interesting questions about OpenAI's competitive edge. However, the full capabilities of OpenAI's o1 model remain undisclosed, particularly regarding the potential of compute scaling. There might be more to these models than meets the eye, and architectural differences could still give OpenAI a distinct advantage.

Ad