Amazon launches AgentCore AI agent platform for all businesses

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Amazon has officially launched AgentCore, its platform for running AI agents, making it generally available as part of Amazon Bedrock. AgentCore is designed to help companies quickly integrate AI agents into real-world applications, with support for models and frameworks like OpenAI, Gemini, and LangGraph. The platform offers runtime environments, access to web apps, API integration, and built-in storage and monitoring through CloudWatch.

Image: AWS

Amazon says companies including Sony, Ericsson, and Cohere Health are already using AgentCore for manufacturing, telecom, and healthcare. AgentCore is now available in nine AWS regions.

"Agentic commerce" is Walmart's new way of letting ChatGPT pick out your groceries for you

OpenAI plans to let ChatGPT respond more like a real person, with options for erotic conversations

Microsoft launches its first in-house image generation model, MAI-Image-1

Amazon launches AgentCore AI agent platform for all businesses

