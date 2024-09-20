Amazon launches AI video generator for advertisers

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Amazon unveiled an AI-powered video generator for advertisers at its Accelerate conference. The new tool, called Video Generator, transforms a single product image into short video clips highlighting the product's features. Amazon says the generator uses the company's unique retail insights to bring product stories to life. Currently, the tool is in a limited beta phase for select US advertisers. The generated videos are 6-9 seconds long with a 720p resolution. Along with Video Generator, Amazon also introduced "Live Image," a feature that creates short animated GIFs from still images. Amazon plans to enhance both tools in the coming months before expanding their availability.