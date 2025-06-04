AI and society
Amazon MGM Studios is producing a film about OpenAI’s 2023 leadership crisis

Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly producing a film about OpenAI's 2023 leadership crisis. Titled "Artificial," the movie will be directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich, who is also producing. The story centers on Sam Altman's temporary removal and swift return as OpenAI CEO. Andrew Garfield is in early talks to play Altman, with Monica Barbaro as CTO Mira Murati and Yura Borisov as co-founder Ilya Sutskever. Filming is planned for summer 2025 in San Francisco and Italy, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

