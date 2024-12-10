Amazon opens new AI agent research lab in San Francisco

AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Amazon has announced a new research and development laboratory in San Francisco that focuses on developing AI agents.

The Amazon AGI SF Lab will be led by David Luan, co-founder of AI startup Adept, and will work closely with robotics researcher Pieter Abbeel, who joined Amazon after its "license and hire" deal with Covariant.

The lab aims to create agents that can perform actions in both digital and physical environments, handle complex workflows, and learn from human feedback. Initially, the lab will be staffed by Adept employees who joined Amazon through a similar arrangement. Adept was among the first startups to develop generative AI-based agents, having introduced its ACT-1 model in early 2022. The lab's work will build on results from Amazon's broader AGI team, which recently introduced the new Nova models.

From business tools to smart assistants

Amazon has already gained experience with AI agents through its Bedrock and Amazon Q Business platforms. The company sees significant potential in this sector and wants to take a leading position.

Amazon's Alexa is also set to incorporate more "agent-like" AI capabilities: CEO Andy Jassy has hinted at a version of Alexa that can not only answer questions but also take actions. However, according to insiders, hardware and reliability issues are causing delays in the new Alexa rollout.

Amazon isn't alone in this field. Microsoft, Anthropic, and OpenAI are also developing AI agents. Anthropic has already released an early project called "Computer Use," where Claude 3.5 Sonnet can control a computer.

  • Amazon has launched a new research and development lab in San Francisco focused on developing AI agents, working closely with experts such as David Luan and Pieter Abbeel.
  • The Amazon AGI SF Lab aims to create agents that can perform complex tasks in the digital and physical world and learn from human feedback. It builds on the work of Amazon's broader AGI team and the results of acquired startups such as Adept.
  • Amazon sees great potential in AI agents and wants to be a leader in the field. Alexa is also set to become more 'agentic' and able to take actions in the future, while competitors such as Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI are also working on AI agents.
Sources
Amazon
