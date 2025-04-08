AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Amazon's new Nova Sonic powers Alexa+

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Amazon has introduced Nova Sonic, a new AI voice model designed to process speech natively and generate natural-sounding responses. The model reportedly matches the performance of leading speech models from OpenAI and Google in key metrics like speed, speech recognition, and call quality. The company has made Nova Sonic available through its Bedrock developer platform at what it claims is an 80% lower cost compared to OpenAI's GPT-4o, though OpenAI does offer a more affordable option with GPT-4o-Mini. Some components of Nova Sonic are already integrated into Amazon's Alexa+ service. According to Rohit Prasad, SVP and Chief Scientist for AGI at Amazon, the model stands out for its ability to handle speech recognition in challenging conditions and efficiently route user requests to various APIs.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Amazon
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Nova Act is Amazon's foray into agentic AI that navigates your browser

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Owlchemy Labs releases "Hexas" update for Dimensional Double Shift Alex and the Jets on Quest 3: Your kids will love this mixed reality game Studio tricked PSVR 2 users into buying fake "Flight Simulator" game MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Amazon plans new reasoning model to compete with OpenAI and Anthropic

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Amazon's new Nova Sonic powers Alexa+

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

AI in practice

OpenAI plans GPT-5 release in "a few months," shifts strategy on reasoning models

AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

Google News