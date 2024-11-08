AI research
Jonathan Kemper

AMD improves open source model with less training data

AMD
AMD improves open source model with less training data
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

AMD has released its first open-source language model with one billion parameters. The model builds on a previous version but uses significantly less training data.

Ad

While based on the same open-source architecture, AMD's OLMo differs from the original in key aspects. According to AMD, the model was trained with less than half of the training tokens used in the original OLMo. Still, it achieves comparable performance.

Flussdiagramm: Dreistufiger Trainingsprozess für AMD OLMo 1B von Pre-training über SFT bis DPO Alignment mit spezifischen Datensätzen.
The three-stage development of AMD's OLMo 1B model shows its evolution from the base language model through chat optimization to the final alignment with human preferences. Each phase uses specific datasets to enhance AI capabilities. | Image: AMD

AMD's version of OLMo went through a three-stage training process. In the first phase, the base model was trained with 1.3 trillion tokens across 16 server nodes, each equipped with four AMD Instinct MI250 GPUs.

The second phase involved two-step supervised fine-tuning with various datasets to improve capabilities in areas like science, programming, and mathematics. The third phase consisted of human preference alignment based on the UltraFeedback dataset.

Ad
Ad

Strong performance against competitors

According to AMD, the final OLMo model outperforms other open-source chat models in several benchmarks by an average of 2.6 percent.

Säulendiagramm: Vergleich von 6 LLM-Modellen über 12 Benchmarks, AMD OLMo 1B zeigt Leistungssteigerungen bei mehreren Tests.
The performance comparisons of different LLM models show remarkable improvements by AMD OLMo 1B, with increases of up to 6.36 percent in certain benchmarks. | Image: AMD

The two-phase training showed notable improvements: accuracy in MMLU tests increased by 5.09 percent, while GSM8k tests saw a 15.32 percent improvement.

AMD says a key feature of OLMo is its compatibility with various hardware platforms. Beyond data center use, the model can run on laptops with AMD's Ryzen AI processors and integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs).

The model, training data and code are available on Hugging Face.

AMD's major AI investment push

The release of OLMo is part of AMD's broader AI strategy. The company reported in July that it invested over $125 million in a dozen AI companies over the past twelve months. Recently, AMD acquired Finnish AI company Silo AI for $665 million and open-source AI startup Nod.ai.

Recommendation
AI research

Research shows that high-quality education data is key to AI performance

At the same time, AMD is advancing specialized AI hardware development. With the AI accelerator Instinct MI355X announced for 2025, the company aims to compete directly with Nvidia.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • AMD has released its first open source language model with one billion parameters. It is based on the OLMo architecture, but was trained with less than half the number of training tokens and still achieves comparable performance.
  • The three stages of training included a baseline model, two stages of supervised fine-tuning for specific skills, and adaptation to human preferences. In benchmarks, AMD's OLMo outperformed other open source chat models by an average of 2.6 percent.
  • The release of OLMo is part of AMD's broader AI strategy, which includes investments in AI companies, acquisitions, and the development of specialized AI hardware such as the Instinct MI355X accelerator planned for 2025, with which AMD intends to compete directly with Nvidia.
Sources
AMD Tom's Hardware Hugging Face
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
Profile
AI research

Seattle startup shrinks computer vision AI to fit in your pocket

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Zombies shuffle to the top of the PSVR 2 charts Major update for Pico 4 & 4 Ultra brings a host of new features & improvements Hands-on with Living Room on Quest 3: Kid-friendly mixed reality MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Researchers create massive multimodal dataset to train a tiny AI model that beats the big ones

AI research

Meta's new robotic fingertip mimics "human-level multimodal sensing capabilities"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AMD improves open source model with less training data

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News