AMD has announced details of its upcoming Instinct MI355X AI accelerator, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2025. The chip is based on the new CDNA4 architecture and will be manufactured by TSMC using the 3-nanometer process. With up to 288GB of HBM3E memory and a performance of 2.3 petaflops at FP16 and 4.6 petaflops at FP8, it will be significantly more powerful than its predecessor, the MI300X. AMD is also introducing new data formats such as FP4 and FP6, which are expected to deliver up to 9.2 petaflops. AMD is aiming for similar performance to Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell B200. At the same time, AMD announced the official start of production of the MI325X, albeit with a reduced memory of 256 GB instead of the originally announced 288 GB.
AMD's new MI355X AI chip to rival Nvidia in 2025
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000: New generation promises massive performance boost Hands-on with Into Black on Quest 3: A highly polished sleeper hit Silent Slayer's hunt for VR vampires is now available on Steam MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.