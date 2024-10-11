AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

AMD's new MI355X AI chip to rival Nvidia in 2025

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

AMD has announced details of its upcoming Instinct MI355X AI accelerator, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2025. The chip is based on the new CDNA4 architecture and will be manufactured by TSMC using the 3-nanometer process. With up to 288GB of HBM3E memory and a performance of 2.3 petaflops at FP16 and 4.6 petaflops at FP8, it will be significantly more powerful than its predecessor, the MI300X. AMD is also introducing new data formats such as FP4 and FP6, which are expected to deliver up to 9.2 petaflops. AMD is aiming for similar performance to Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell B200. At the same time, AMD announced the official start of production of the MI325X, albeit with a reduced memory of 256 GB instead of the originally announced 288 GB.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AMD aims to challenge Nvidia's AI dominance with $4.9 billion acquisition

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000: New generation promises massive performance boost Hands-on with Into Black on Quest 3: A highly polished sleeper hit Silent Slayer's hunt for VR vampires is now available on Steam MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AMD announces new processors with neural processing unit

AI in practice

AMD vice president says AI-powered computers will soon understand what users want

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AMD's new MI355X AI chip to rival Nvidia in 2025

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Tesla unveils Cybercab robot taxi, but robot Optimus is the bigger deal

AI research

Study reveals major reasoning flaws in smaller AI language models

AI in practice

GPT-o1-mini helps math professor with complex proof, but it's complicated

Google News