AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

An OpenAI AI model finished second in the AtCoder Heuristics World Finals

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

An OpenAI AI model placed second in the AtCoder Heuristics World Finals, an international competition for solving tough optimization problems. The model ran completely on its own for ten hours, competing under the same rules as human participants. After a strong start, it briefly lost the lead before catching up again, only to be overtaken at the last moment by veteran competitor FakePsyho.

Ad

OpenAI says this marks the first time an AI has cracked the top three in a major programming and math competition. OpenAI hasn't revealed which specific model it used. The competition itself was sponsored by the company.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Andre Saraiva
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI loses out as Google hires Windsurf's CEO and top talent

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Anthropic cuts Claude access for Windsurf after OpenAI's $3B takeover news

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

An OpenAI AI model finished second in the AtCoder Heuristics World Finals

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

AI research

New Energy-Based Transformer architecture aims to bring better "System 2 thinking" to AI models

Google News