Matthias Bastian

Anduril unveils autonomous AI drones designed for "simple, flexible and lethal precision firepower"

Anduril Industries (Screenshot)
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

Defense contractor Anduril Industries has unveiled two new autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) with AI capabilities: Bolt and Bolt-M. The company markets these drones as easy to operate and highly accurate due to their AI capabilities.

The company claims that AI makes these new drones much easier to operate than manually piloted armed FPV drones, automating "thousands of manual flight inputs required to effectively track objects of interest, enabling operators to focus on key decision-making over navigation."

Bolt, the reconnaissance drone, has a range exceeding 20 kilometers, can stay airborne for over 45 minutes, and weighs about 5.4 kilograms. Anduril says it's suitable for both reconnaissance and search and rescue missions.

The Bolt-M ammunition variant is designed to provide ground troops with "simple, flexible and lethal precision firepower," according to Anduril. It shares similar range and endurance specifications but weighs between 5.9 and 6.8 kilograms, depending on its payload. Anduril states that Bolt-M can attack from any angle, including directly from above, allowing it to hit weak points of targets in complex environments with high precision.

AI-assisted autonomous targeting

Both drones feature advanced computer vision and machine learning software, enabling operators to track targets from user-defined standoff positions and maintain tracking even when the target is obscured. Anduril emphasizes the drones' ease of use, stating they are designed for safe handling, quick deployment, and effective operation with minimal training.

The company has a history of developing military and surveillance technology, including the Anvil drone, which autonomously identifies and attacks targets at high speeds. Anduril's Ghost surveillance drone is already in use by the US military.

Anduril is also involved in the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, which aims to develop highly autonomous drones to work alongside manned aircraft as part of the Air Force's future strategy.

  • Defense contractor Anduril Industries has unveiled two new autonomous drones with AI capabilities: Bolt, for reconnaissance and search and rescue missions, and Bolt-M, an ammunition-carrying variant designed to provide ground troops with precision firepower.
  • Both drones feature advanced computer vision and machine learning software that enables them to track targets from user-defined standoff positions and maintain tracking even when the target is obscured, with Bolt-M capable of attacking from any angle with high precision.
  • Anduril emphasizes the ease of use and quick deployment of the drones, requiring minimal training for effective operatio. The company is also involved in developing highly autonomous drones for the US Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.
