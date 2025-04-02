Anthropic brings AI assistant Claude to university campuses

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic has introduced "Claude for Education," a new AI offering tailored for higher education institutions.

Anthropic's new education service includes an interactive learning mode that uses questions and examples to help students develop independent thinking skills, the company says. According to Anthropic, Claude can "draft literature reviews with proper citations, work through calculus problems with step-by-step guidance, and get feedback on thesis statements before final submission."

Video: Anthropic

Faculty can use the tool to build rubrics aligned with specific learning outcomes, provide individualized feedback on student essays, and generate chemistry equations at varying levels of difficulty. Administrative staff can analyze enrollment trends across departments, automate responses to frequently asked questions, and convert policy documents into accessible FAQ formats. These functions operate through a chat interface that, according to Anthropic, includes enterprise-level security and privacy controls.

Anthropic has partnered with Internet2, a collaborative U.S. research and education network, and Instructure, maker of the Canvas learning management system, to integrate Claude with existing education platforms.

The company says Claude is currently in use at Northeastern University, the London School of Economics, and Champlain College. The institutions are testing the system in teaching, research, and administrative workflows.

