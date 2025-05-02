AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic brings Claude's web search to all paying users worldwide

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Anthropic is rolling out global web search access for all paid Claude users. Claude can now pick its own search strategy, opting for quick lookups for straightforward questions or running more in-depth searches for complex topics. When linked to services like Google Calendar, Gmail, and Google Docs, Claude also taps into users' personal information to provide more tailored results. Claude Max users can access Claude's code generation right in the terminal, connect with external tools like JIRA or Zapier, and run advanced searches that return detailed reports in as little as 5 minutes (or up to 45 for deeper dives).

Video: Anthropic

Sources
Anthropic
